scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 30, 2022
Must Read

Covid-19: Tamil Nadu reports 1,827 new cases, 771 in Chennai

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Covid-19 cases today: Chennai accounted for the maximum of 771 infections, followed by Chengalpattu with 316 cases while Tiruvallur saw 134 new infections.

By: PTI | Chennai |
Updated: June 30, 2022 6:36:54 am
Chennai covid cases todayChennai Covid cases today: The active cases mounted to 10,033 from 8,970 on Tuesday. (File)

New coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu increased to 1,827 on Wednesday from 1,484 the previous day, taking the state tally to 34,73,116.

The active cases mounted to 10,033 from 8,970 on Tuesday. The toll, however, continued to remain at 38,026, as no fatalities were reported today also, according to a bulletin from the state health department.

Chennai News Live |liveFollow latest updates

As the state witnessed a rising trend, Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian appealed to the people to strictly comply with the government instructions on wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing.

“Don’t lower the guard. Continue to wear face masks and maintain social distancing,” the minister appealed after launching a massive drive to distribute face masks for free to the members of the public at Luz Corner, Mylapore, here.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-June 29, 2022: Why to read ‘Dumping’ or ‘Gulabi Meenakari’ or ‘H...Premium
UPSC Key-June 29, 2022: Why to read ‘Dumping’ or ‘Gulabi Meenakari’ or ‘H...
The significance of PM Modi’s visit to the UAEPremium
The significance of PM Modi’s visit to the UAE
Newsmaker | In the Sena revolt, a two-MLA ‘prahar’ by Bacchu ...Premium
Newsmaker | In the Sena revolt, a two-MLA ‘prahar’ by Bacchu ...
Akhilesh in eye of Azamgarh, Rampur storm as SP leaders, ally flag no-showPremium
Akhilesh in eye of Azamgarh, Rampur storm as SP leaders, ally flag no-show
More Premium Stories >>

The minister, accompanied by health officials and Chennai Corporation Mayor R Priya, distributed over 50,000 masks to the people.

Seven persons, including two from Qatar, and one each from Germany, Iraq, Tajikistan, UAE besides Delhi, who returned to the state, were among the 1,827 people who tested positive for coronavirus.

The net recoveries rose to 34,25,057 so far including 764 people who were discharged after treatment in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

Chennai accounted for the maximum of 771 infections, followed by Chengalpattu with 316 cases while Tiruvallur saw 134 new infections.

More from Chennai

Ruling out the need to demarcate the containment zones in Chennai owing to the spike in infections, the minister told reporters that the need of the hour is to prevent the spread of the contagion by safeguarding oneself. “This is possible by wearing face masks and getting vaccinated,” he said.

Express Subscription Do not hit the wall. Get an Express subscription to access our award-winning journalism.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 30: Latest News
Advertisement