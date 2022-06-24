Tamil Nadu reports 1,359 new Covid-19 cases, 616 in Chennai; active cases near 6,000-mark

Tamil Nadu on Friday added 1,359 new Covid-19 infections raising the total to 34,65,490 till date, the health department said.

There were no new fatalities reported in the last 24 hours with the overall death toll remaining unchanged at 38,026, a medical bulletin said.

As many as 621 people have recovered in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 34,21,552 leaving 5,912 active cases.

The fresh cases include four returnees from the United States of America, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Chennai accounted for the majority of new cases with 616 and Chengalpet recorded 266 while the remaining was spread across 33 of the 38 districts.

The state capital leads among districts with 2,790 active infections and overall 7,57,358 coronavirus cases.

A total of 25,896 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6,69,93,262, the health bulletin said.