scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 23, 2022
Must Read

Tamil Nadu reports 1,063 fresh Covid-19 cases, 497 in Chennai; daily case count breaches 1,000-mark

The active cases in Tamil Nadu rose to 5,174 from 4,678 a day ago. Among those who tested positive were 510 men and 553 women. Chennai reported 497 new Covid-19 cases.

By: PTI | Chennai |
Updated: June 23, 2022 10:11:04 pm
Chennai covid cases todayChennai covid cases, Chennai covid csae countChennai: A health worker administers a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a policeman, in Chennai, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)

Daily Coronavirus infections breached the 1,000 mark in Tamil Nadu on Thursday and Chennai alone reported close to half that number.

The State reported 1,063 fresh cases, while Chennai accounted for 497 infections today, taking the state tally to 34,64,131, according to a bulletin from the State Health department.

Also Read |Tamil Nadu: 3 killed in cracker unit blast, CM Stalin announces relief

A day ago, Tamil Nadu logged 771 new COVID-19 infections while Chennai saw 345 cases.

The toll continued to remain at 38,026, as no fatalities were reported today also.

Best of Express Premium
What FPIs’ market exit meansPremium
What FPIs’ market exit means
UPSC Key-June 23, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Surya Nutan’ to ‘Agr...Premium
UPSC Key-June 23, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Surya Nutan’ to ‘Agr...
Rebel Sena leaders, MLAs in Eknath Shinde camp facing ED, IT heat: Sarnai...Premium
Rebel Sena leaders, MLAs in Eknath Shinde camp facing ED, IT heat: Sarnai...
Explained: How Khalistani propaganda cost a channel its licence in the UKPremium
Explained: How Khalistani propaganda cost a channel its licence in the UK
More Premium Stories >>

Including 567 people who were discharged after treatment in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries increased to 34,20,931 till date.

Two passengers – one from the UAE and another from Maharashtra – who returned to TN were among the 1,063 who were infected, the bulletin said.

Also Read |Water bottle thrown at Panneerselvam, AIADMK general council meet ends in unruly fashion

The active cases in Tamil Nadu rose to 5,174 from 4,678 a day ago. Among those who tested positive were 510 men and 553 women, it said.

More from Chennai

Among the 38 districts in the State, Chennai topped the table with 497 cases while neighbouring Chengalpattu reported 190 cases and Coimbatore saw 50 cases. Ariyalur, Kallakurichi and Ramanathapuram districts reported nil cases while the remaining districts witnessed new infections below 50.

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 23: Latest News
Advertisement