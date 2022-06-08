scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 08, 2022
Must Read

Active cases in Tamil Nadu near 1000-mark as state reports 144 new Covid-19 cases; 82 in Chennai

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Covid-19 cases today: Chennai accounted for the majority of new cases with 82, followed by Chengalpet (29), while Coimbatore logged 7 followed by Kancheepuram (5), Tiruvallur (4).

By: PTI | Chennai |
Updated: June 8, 2022 8:07:14 am
Chennai covid cases, tamil nadu covid casesThe number of people who have recuperated from the virus grew to 34,17,365 with 79 more people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, leaving 927 active cases. (File)

The active Covid-19 infections neared the 1,000 mark in Tamil Nadu and the state reported 144 new cases on Tuesday. Of the 144 cases, five were returnees from Turkey, Singapore and Jharkhand, pushing the tally to 34,56,317, the Health department said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 38,025 with nil fatalities in the last 24 hours, a medical bulletin said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the virus grew to 34,17,365 with 79 more people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, leaving 927 active cases.

Also Read |‘We feel more feminine now’: Transgender community in Chennai on learning Bharatanatyam

Chennai accounted for the majority of new cases with 82, followed by Chengalpet (29), while Coimbatore logged 7 followed by Kancheepuram (5), Tiruvallur (4). Madurai, Salem and Vellore added six infections while Ranipet, Sivaganga, Tiruvannamalai, Tuticorin, Tirunelveli, Tiruchirappalli logged one each.

Best of Express Premium
In a first, Orissa HC assesses its own performance, lists challengesPremium
In a first, Orissa HC assesses its own performance, lists challenges
A BPO, discounted Air India tickets & unpaid dues: ‘Racket’ unravelle...Premium
A BPO, discounted Air India tickets & unpaid dues: ‘Racket’ unravelle...
New Tour of Duty for recruitment likely todayPremium
New Tour of Duty for recruitment likely today
Kolkata, centuries before Job Charnock: What newly excavated finds tell usPremium
Kolkata, centuries before Job Charnock: What newly excavated finds tell us
More Premium Stories >>

The state capital leads among districts with 475 active infections and overall 7,52,975 coronavirus cases.

A total of 10,769 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6,67,16,969, the health bulletin said.

Meanwhile, in the wake of rise in new coronavirus cases, the Tamil Nadu government urged the district administration to ‘make earnest’ efforts at all levels to arrest the rising trend by involving all stakeholders and sensitising the people.

Also Read |Tamil Nadu records 12 Covid-19 cases of Omicron variants BA.4, BA.5

“…with the detection of BA 4 and BA 5 lineages of Omicron variant in Tamil Nadu, if we do not start reiterating the need to wear mask in crowded and closed places and follow up on vaccinations and advocate social distance in places of crowding, we are bound to have a steady, if not steep increase in cases”, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said.

In his letter to collectors, he said, “we should make earnest efforts at all levels to arrest the trend, by involving all stakeholders and sensitising the people.” “So far, cases reported have been mild, but as the number increases mortality among comorbid and or elderly, especially those whose immunity levels have gone down is also likely to increase”, he added.

Radhakrishnan pointed out that the views by public health experts is there is no need for any panic, as there has been only localised increases in select districts.

He cautioned that one cannot be ‘casual’ or ‘careless’ and there was a need for constructive cooperation from the public.

More from Chennai

The rising trend in Tamil Nadu and consistently higher positive cases reported in certain districts should be taken ‘seriously’ and steps should be taken to prevent, control and reverse the trend of increasing fresh cases as quickly as possible, he said.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 08: Latest News
Advertisement