Tamil Nadu records 3,592 new coronavirus cases and 25 deaths

Tamil Nadu logged 3,592 fresh Covid-19 cases and 25 deaths on Thursday. While the death toll reached 37,862, so far 34,28,068 people have contracted coronavirus in the state.

In the past 24 hours 1,10,346 samples were tested, pushing the cumulative test total to 6,29,80,537 samples.

Chennai registered 663 cases and nine deaths. The number of active cases in the city stood at 8,955. Coimbatore (654), Chengalpattu (290), Tiruppur (221), Salem (189), Erode (184), among other districts, also contributed most of the cases.

As many as 14,182 people were discharged, leaving 66,992 cases active.

Meanwhile, the neighbouring Union Territory of Puducherry recorded 162 fresh cases, pushing the caseload to 1,64,922. Of the 2,506 active infections, 2,448 are in home isolation. The total cases were spread across Puducherry (102), Karaikal (36), Yanam (22) and Mahe (2). As many as 741 people recovered in the past 24 hours. With one death, the toll reached 1,956.

So far 15,50,874 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the Union Territory–9,25,409 first doses, 6,15,176 second doses and 10,289 booster doses.