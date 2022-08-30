scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

Tamil Nadu logs 512 fresh Covid-19 cases, 1 death

Among the districts, Chennai and Coimbatore registered a maximum of 77 and 67 new cases, while the remaining districts saw fewer cases. 

tamil nadu covidActive cases declined to 5,204 from 5,268 a day ago. (File)

Tamil Nadu recorded 512 fresh coronavirus cases and a 73-year-old man from Salem succumbed to the contagion on Monday, taking the tally to 35,67,672 and toll to 38,035, respectively.

One passenger each who returned from Bangladesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Puducherry were among the 512 who tested positive for the virus today.

Active cases declined to 5,204 from 5,268, a day ago, a bulletin from the State health department said.

Net recoveries from the infection rose to 35,24,433 in the State and this includes 575 Covid-19 positive patients who were discharged following treatment today, the bulletin said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Crime against women rose by 15.3% in 2021: NCRBPremium
Crime against women rose by 15.3% in 2021: NCRB
PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to manyPremium
PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to many
Indians get nearly twice as many US student visas as Chinese this yearPremium
Indians get nearly twice as many US student visas as Chinese this year
UPSC Key-August 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘Safety Valve Theory’ or ‘M...Premium
UPSC Key-August 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘Safety Valve Theory’ or ‘M...
More from Chennai

Among the districts, Chennai and Coimbatore registered a maximum of 77 and 67 new cases, while the remaining districts saw fewer cases.

First published on: 30-08-2022 at 06:53:06 am
Next Story

Stalin launches portal for TN skill development plan, students get access to new tech

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Will Gandhis step back? In polls, a chance to send out a message

Will Gandhis step back? In polls, a chance to send out a message

Premium
Explained: Destination Moon, and beyond

Explained: Destination Moon, and beyond

Crime against kids: a third still under POCSO
NCRB data 2021

Crime against kids: a third still under POCSO

After Mahatma, it is Modi who understands Indians: Rajnath Singh

After Mahatma, it is Modi who understands Indians: Rajnath Singh

New norms for listing urgent cases soon: CJI

New norms for listing urgent cases soon: CJI

Rahul doesn’t have aptitude, interest in politics: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Rahul doesn’t have aptitude, interest in politics: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Yogi govt on party agenda, says BJP’s new UP unit chief

Yogi govt on party agenda, says BJP’s new UP unit chief

Kejriwal: BJP found nothing in liquor policy, so they’re after schools

Kejriwal: BJP found nothing in liquor policy, so they’re after schools

How Bishnoi expanded crime network in Punjab: quid pro quo with local gangs

How Bishnoi expanded crime network in Punjab: quid pro quo with local gangs

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 30: Latest News
Advertisement