Tamil Nadu logs 512 fresh Covid-19 cases, 1 death

Tamil Nadu recorded 512 fresh coronavirus cases and a 73-year-old man from Salem succumbed to the contagion on Monday, taking the tally to 35,67,672 and toll to 38,035, respectively.

One passenger each who returned from Bangladesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Puducherry were among the 512 who tested positive for the virus today.

Active cases declined to 5,204 from 5,268, a day ago, a bulletin from the State health department said.

Net recoveries from the infection rose to 35,24,433 in the State and this includes 575 Covid-19 positive patients who were discharged following treatment today, the bulletin said.

Among the districts, Chennai and Coimbatore registered a maximum of 77 and 67 new cases, while the remaining districts saw fewer cases.