Tamil Nadu reports 6,983 fresh Covid cases, more than half in Chennai

Covid-19 cases continued to rise in Tamil Nadu Thursday, with the state recording 6,983 fresh infections, pushing the caseload to 27,67,432. With 11 deaths, the toll reached 36,825. As many as 721 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, leaving 22,828 active cases. The positivity rate stood at 5.42 per cent.

Those who had tested positive included 44 returnees from domestic and overseas locations.

Chennai, Coimbatore and Chengalpet contributed the maximum cases in the state. Chennai recorded 3,759 cases while 816 and 444 cases were recorded in Chengalpet and Thiruvallur. Other districts including Coimbatore (309), Vellore (223), Kancheepuram (185) also witnessed a sharp rise in cases.

On the status of the Omicron variant, the bulletin said there are no active cases. All the 117 patients, excluding the four cross-notified cases to Kerala, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh, have been discharged.

The Union Territory of Puducherry also witnessed a jump in the number of fresh coronavirus cases, with 129 being added in the last 24 hours.

The fresh cases pushed the overall tally to 1,29,821.

While the Puducherry region (the capital of the Union Territory) reported 84 fresh cases, Karaikal logged 36, Mahe (8) and Yanam (1). There was no fresh fatality in the last 24 hours, with the death toll at 1,881.

The number of active cases stood at 399 with 72 patients undergoing treatment in hospitals and 327 in home isolation. The Health department has so far administered 14,20,267 doses of the vaccine, including 8,48,113 first and 5,72,154 second doses.