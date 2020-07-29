Tamil Nadu Covid-19 wrap: Expeditious measures have kept fatality rate low, says CM; death toll at 3,741

EPS said house-to-house checking was being carried out to conduct RT-PCR tests. (File) EPS said house-to-house checking was being carried out to conduct RT-PCR tests. (File)

The expeditious measures taken by the Tamil Nadu government to contain the spread of coronavirus has helped reduce the Covid-19 fatality rate to 1.6 per cent in the state and enhance the recovery rate to 73 per cent, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Wednesday.

Tamil Nadu continues to maintain this unique distinction in the country in its battle against the virus, he said. He attributed it to aggressive detection and treating positive cases, while constantly upscaling facilities for the effective handling of the pandemic. Apart from conducting fever clinics for early detection and treatment of the cases both in Chennai and rest of Tamil Nadu, the government has established 1,196 mobile camps throughout the state including 70 in Chennai to detect the virus cases.

“Overcoming the challenges posed by the coronavirus, my government strived to improve the health of the people besides the fiscal health of the state. The government ensured uninterrupted availability of essential commodities during the four months of lockdown,” Palaniswami said in his address at a conference of district collectors.

“Chennai has a high recovery rate of 84.5 per cent while the rate of recovery for Tamil Nadu stood at 73 per cent. Chennai with 2,056 deaths has a fatality rate of 2.1 per cent. Tamil Nadu with 3,659 deaths has a death rate of 1.6 per cent,” Palaniswami said. EPS said house-to-house checking was being carried out to conduct RT-PCR tests. A total of 54,091 beds in Covid-19 hospitals, 64,903 beds in Covid-19 special hospitals and 25,538 beds with oxygen supply, 3,962 beds in ICUs and 2,882 ventilators were available in the state, he said.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit isolates himself for a week

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit has isolated himself for a week after three more persons tested positive at the Raj Bhavan. The governor is “fit and healthy,” the Raj Bhavan communique said on Wednesday and indicated the move on isolation was a precautionary exercise.

A statement on Wednesday said 35 of the 38 tested were found negative. Three staffers who tested positive have been shifted to the hospital.

“Raj Bhavan Medical Officer carried out regular health checkup of Honourable Governor and found him fit and healthy. However, the doctor advised him for seven days of isolation. Subsequently, Honourable Governor has kept himself in isolation,” Raj Bhavan communique said.

Kodambakkam in Chennai has most active cases

Kodambakkam (Zone 10) has the most active cases among the 15 zones in Chennai, with 1840 active cases identified in the zone by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC). Anna Nagar (Zone 8) is second with 1456 active cases while Adyar (Zone 13) comes third with 1,203 active cases.

Here is the Zonal-wise break-up of active cases in Chennai as of 9 am on Wednesday:

Thiruvottiyur (Zone 1) – 442

Manali (Zone 2) – 158

Madhavaram (Zone 3) – 543

Tondiarpet (Zone 4) – 634

Royapuram (Zone 5) – 808

Thiru.Vi.Ka Nagar (Zone 6) – 1129

Ambattur (Zone 7) – 1159

Anna Nagar (Zone 8) – 1456

Teynampet (Zone 9) – 1014

Kodambakkam (Zone 10) – 1840

Valasaravakkam (Zone 11) – 1005

Alandur (Zone 12) – 565

Adyar (Zone 13) – 1203

Perungudi (Zone 14) – 464

Sholinganallur (Zone 15) – 430

TN records 6,426 fresh cases

Tamil Nadu recorded its highest single-day count for the seventh consecutive day with 6,426 fresh cases reported in the state on Wednesday, taking the state tally to 2,34,114. Among these, Chennai reported 1117 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 97,575.

Tamil Nadu recorded 82 deaths on Wednesday, putting the state toll at 3741. 75 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities.

As of Wednesday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 57,490. Till date, 1,42,055 males, 92,032 females and 27 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 25,36,660 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 60,794 samples having been sent today.

The state discharged 5927 patients following treatment today, putting the total number of recoveries at 1,72,883.

Besides Chennai, 540 cases were reported in Chengalpattu, 373 in Kancheepuram, 382 in Thiruvallur, four in Ariyalur, 289 in Coimbatore, 120 in Cuddalore, 23 in Dharmapuri, 55 in Dindigul, 23 in Erode, 133 in Kallakurichi, 202 in Kanyakumari, 43 in Karur, 104 in Krishnagiri, 225 in Madurai, 55 in Nagapattinam, 25 in Namakkal, 11 in Nilgiris, 27 in Perambalur, 81 in Pudukottai, 35 in Ramanathapuram, 182 in Ranipet, 123 in Salem, 48 in Sivagangai, 64 in Tenkasi, 188 in Thanjavur, 131 in Theni, 41 in Thirupathur, 177 in Thiruvannamali, 112 in Thiruvarur, 316 in Thoothukudi, 381 in Tirunelveli, 37 in Tiruppur, 136 in Trichy, 105 in Vellore, 138 in Villupuram and 370 in Virudhunagar.

