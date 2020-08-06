Tamil Nadu Covid-19 wrap: DMK urges govt to cancel e-pass system; another Chennai cop succumbs to virus

“The AIADMK government continuing to have it with an ulterior motive will not be a solution for the affected people”, said Stalin. “The AIADMK government continuing to have it with an ulterior motive will not be a solution for the affected people”, said Stalin.

DMK President M K Stalin Thursday asked the AIADMK government not to create an “artificial barrier” for travel by people and demanded immediate cancellation of the e-pass system for inter-district journey.

Applications seeking passes even for emergencies have been rejected many times, though the government had said permission would be given for inter-district travel for medical emergencies, deaths and marriages, he alleged adding “the e-pass system in the AIADMK government is a big failure.”

Citing news reports on alleged corruption in issuance of e-pass in places, including Chennai, he said, “Extending the system and hassling people is inhuman and counter-productive.” Since March 25, people could not make inter-district journeys even for emergencies and they were being harassed, he alleged.

When the Central government itself has announced that e-pass is not compulsory, the “AIADMK government continuing to have it with an ulterior motive will not be a solution for the affected people,” he said. While Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami maintained that the government acted according to the Centre’s guidelines on COVID-19 management, “why did he not follow it on the e-pass system,” Stalin, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, asked in a statement.

Chennai cop succumbs to Covid-19

Pandi Muni, a Special SI attached to a police station in Kundrathur in Chennai, succumbed to Covid-19 on Thursday. He was admitted to a private hospital in Nandanam for treatment after testing positive, where he died after failing to respond to the treatment.

Pandi Muni is the fifth police personnel in Tamil Nadu to succumb to the virus following the deaths of S Balamurali, inspector at Mambalam police station, R Manimaran, a special sub-inspector at Pattinampakkam police station, M Nagarajan, a constable at the Vepery police station and Gurumoorthy, SI at Nungambakkam police station in Chennai.

Thousands of police personnel in Tamil Nadu have tested positive for the virus, with most of them having recovered and rejoined the force.

One more lab approved for Covid-19 testing

One more lab in Tamil Nadu has been approved for Covid-19 testing in the state. Government Head Quarters Hospital in Kancheepuram was approved for testing on Thursday. With this, the number of labs for Covid-19 testing in the state has gone up to 126 (61 government and 65 private labs).

524 fever clinics conducted in Chennai

A total of 524 fever clinics were conducted in Chennai on Thursday. A total of 26,573 people visited the camps with swabs collected from 1,611 individuals. 1,706 people with ILI symptoms were identified and tested for Covid-19, while medicines were provided for those with minor illnesses.

Anna Nagar (Zone 8) had the most camps with 61 camps conducted, while Manali (Zone 2) had the least with nine camps.

524 Fever clinics were conducted in Chennai today. 26,573 people attended the clinics and 1,706 symptomatic patients were identified & tested for COVID-19 and others given medicines for minor ailments.

Recoveries cross 10,000 in four zones in Chennai

Recoveries have crossed 10,000 in four of the 15 zones in Chennai. Kodambakkam (Zone 10) has the most recoveries with 10,625 recoveries recorded in the zone by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC). Royapuram (Zone 5) is second with 10,509 cases followed by Anna Nagar (Zone 8) with 10,472 cases and Teynampet (Zone 9) with 10,065.

Here is the zonal-wise break-up of recoveries in Chennai as of 9 am on Thursday:

Thiruvottiyur (Zone 1) – 3322

Manali (Zone 2) – 1659

Madhavaram (Zone 3) – 2904

Tondiarpet (Zone 4) – 8923

Royapuram (Zone 5) – 10,509

Thiru.Vi.Ka Nagar (Zone 6) – 7320

Ambattur (Zone 7) – 4893

Anna Nagar (Zone 8) – 10,472

Teynampet (Zone 9) – 10,065

Kodambakkam (Zone 10) – 10,625

Valasaravakkam (Zone 11) – 4952

Alandur (Zone 12) – 2816

Adyar (Zone 13) – 6457

Perungudi (Zone 14) – 2577

Sholinganallur (Zone 15) – 2079

TN reports 5,684 fresh Covid-19 cases and 110 deaths

A total of 5,684 fresh Covid-19 cases and 110 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu on Thursday bringing its total numbers of cases to 2,79,144 and death toll to 4,571 deaths.

As many as 6,272 patients were discharged following treatment. The number of active cases stood at 53,486.

With 1,091 new cases, Chennai’s tally reached 1,06,096. Neighbouring districts Chengalpattu (408), Kancheepuram (336) and Thiruvallur (320) continued to report maximum cases across the state. Madurai, where there had been a surge in the number of cases for the past couple of weeks, reported 101 cases on Thursday.

Tamil Nadu has 126 testing facilities of which 61 are run by the state government.

Including today’s tally of 67,153, a total of 30,20,714 samples have been tested till date in Tamil Nadu.

So far, 5,07,092 passengers have entered Tamil Nadu through various modes of transport and 5,718 have tested positive.

