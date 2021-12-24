Tamil Nadu Covid-19 wrap: State records 607 new infections; three Omicron patients discharged

Over 689 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours leaving 6,889 active cases.

Three persons, including the first Omicron case reported in Tamil Nadu, have tested negative and were discharged on Thursday, Tamil Nadu Minister Ma Subramanian said.

The patients include a 47-year-old man who returned from Nigeria, and two of his family members.

“The individual, his sister and sister’s daughter have recovered and discharged… They have been advised to stay under home isolation for seven days,” Subramanian said. Five more family members of the trio, currently under treatment for Omicron at the hospital, are expected to be discharged on Friday, he said.

“With three persons getting discharged today, the total number of people who are under treatment stands at 31,” he said. With this the total case tally in Tamil Nadu was 31.

Addressing the press along with Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan on Thursday morning, Subramanian said that of the 33 cases, 26 patients were in Chennai, four in Madurai, two in Tiruvanamalai and one in Salem. All the patients are stable and under isolation, Subramanian added.

607 new cases, eight more deaths

Meanwhile, the state recorded a marginal increase in new Covid-19 cases with 607 people testing positive. Tamil Nadu also saw eight related deaths in the last 24 hours. The total caseload now stands at 27,42,224, a bulletin from the health department said. The total death toll is at 36,707.

According to a report from news agency PTI, the new infections reported included 11 returnees from various destinations which include Europe, the United Kingdom, the US, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal.

Chennai reported 145 cases and Coimbatore recorded 92 cases on Thursday.

Chennai reported 145 cases and Coimbatore recorded 92 cases on Thursday.

A total of 1,03,938 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the total number to 5,66,22,301.

On the vaccination front, Ma Subramanian said vaccine hesitancy was high in places like Vellore, Ranipet, and Tirupathur. “We created awareness campaign on vaccination through volunteers in these areas…This week we will be holding similar awareness camps in Mayiladuthurai.” 93 lakh people have not received their second dose of Covid vaccination and they should make use of the mega vaccination camp scheduled to be held on December 26, he added.

