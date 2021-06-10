Tamil Nadu Covid-19 wrap: 17,321 new cases, Coimbatore reports most

Tamil Nadu has registered 17,321 new Covid-19 infections on Wednesday, pushing the caseload to 22,92,025 while 405 deaths pushed the toll to 28,170. With 31,253 people getting discharged on Wednesday, the recoveries increased to 20,59,597. The number of active cases in the state stood at 2,04,258.

Three districts constituted the bulk of new cases, with Coimbatore adding 2,319 cases followed by Chennai (1,345) and Erode (1,405). The state capital, however, leads in the number of total infections among districts, with 5,20,877 cases overall. The number of deaths also remains high in Chennai with 7,613 fatalities till date.

A total of 1,80,750 samples were tested today. The cumulative number of specimens examined so far has reached 2,92,43,359.

Chengalpet, Salem, Thanjavur and Tiruppur, reported over 500 new cases, while the rest were scattered across other districts. Among the 405 deaths, 94 succumbed to the virus due without any comorbidities.

Meanwhile, shipping containers modified into emergency mobile medical units that can help treat Covid-19 patients were formally put into use at the Kilpauk Medical College. According to PTI, each of these repurposed shipping containers can hold upto seven beds along with life-saving devices and are easy to transport and erect.

The containers are made with corrugated metal sheets. They can be customised and used as quarantine centres and isolation wards in hospitals. They can also act as portable clinics or Covid-19 testing centres in hotspots. The Rajasthan Cosmo Club, which put together the units, is planning to set up five more such units across the city.