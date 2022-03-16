Tamil Nadu: Covid-19 vaccination for children aged 12-14 begins today

The Tamil Nadu government will roll out Covid-19 vaccination in the state for children between the ages of 12 and 14 from Wednesday, as part of a nationwide drive.

According to a release issued by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Health Minister Ma Subramanian will launch the vaccination at a government higher secondary school in Ashok Nagar, Chennai, and the deputy directors of health services would follow suit in their respective districts.

Hyderabad-based Biological E Limited’s Corbevax vaccine would be administered and according to officials, children born between March 17, 2008, and March 15, 2010, are eligible for vaccination.

To get vaccinated, beneficiaries may register online through an existing or new account using a mobile number on the CoWin portal. Beneficiaries can also get themselves registered at vaccination centres.

The officials have been directed to ensure there would be no mixing of vaccines. They have been asked to conduct children’s vaccination using separate queues if vaccination for adults is also going on at a centre.

As per data issued by the state health department, till Tuesday, 10,17,20,580 beneficiaries have been vaccinated against Covid-19 in the state.

Among these, 5,33,08,622 beneficiaries (91.91 per cent) have been administered the first dose and 4,31,26,914 beneficiaries (74.50 per cent) have been given two doses.

In the 15-18 age group, 28,14,175 (84 per cent) beneficiaries have been given the first dose and 18,67,576 (56 per cent) the second. A total of 7,03,293 precautionary doses have also been administered.