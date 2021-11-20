Tamil Nadu: Over 8 lakh jabbed in 9th mega vaccination drive, minister thanks people for braving inclement weather

More than eight lakh people were inoculated Thursday as a part of the state’s ninth mega vaccination drive. The drive took place amid tough weather conditions across the state. A couple of days ago, the state government announced that the mega vaccination drive will be held twice a week to increase the coverage.

As per a statement, despite the incessant rains in 23 districts, as many as 8,36,796 people got their jabs Thursday. Among this, 3,36,468 people received their first dose of vaccine while 5,00,328 got their second doses. A total of 6,000 mega vaccination camps were held across 50,000 areas.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian thanked the people for taking out time to get vaccinated amid the heavy rains. He also appreciated healthcare personnel for their service in difficult times. He said the 10th mega vaccination drive would be held Sunday.

He added that the state has a stock of more than 1.23 crore vaccines and people get Covishield and Covaxin as per their requirement. He said 74 per cent of the eligible population have taken their first dose of vaccine and 37 per cent of them have taken their second dose. So far, a total of 6,43,91,902 have taken vaccines in Tamil Nadu.

According to the data released by the health department, 28.91 lakh people got inoculated in the first mega vaccination drive, 16.43 in the second, 25.04 in the third, 17.04 in the fourth, 22.85 in the fifth, 23.27 in the sixth, 17.20 in the seventh and 16.40 in the eight.

Subramanian said similar to how all the government staff were informed that they should be fully vaccinated to be allowed to work, the government would be writing to IT companies and industries to make sure all their staff are fully vaccinated before admitting them to work.

Subramanian said as per the directions of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, mobile medical units have been deployed across the state. He said that in Chennai, to prevent water-borne diseases especially in huts across the city, the health department has distributed half-kg bleaching powder and chlorine tablets to each of the 32,000 houses. It will be further expanded to huts in other areas as well.

A total of 532 people have been affected by dengue in the state this year so far and they are currently undergoing treatment. Subramanian said the district authorities have been directed to take measures like spreading more awareness to prevent the further spread of the disease.