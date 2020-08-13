Tamil Nadu COVID-19 wrap: CM to honour Covid warriors on Independence Day; 32 cops donate plasma in Chennai

Police personnel donate plasma on Thursday. (Photo: Greater Chennai Police)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will honour frontline workers in the battle against COVID-19 during the 74th Independence Day celebrations in Chennai, the government said on Thursday. Palaniswami will unfurl the Tricolour in a low-key ceremony at the Secretariat on Saturday, the government said, and urged people to avoid visiting the venue in person as the programme will go live on TV and radio.

There will be no participation of freedom fighters, since they are senior citizens. Students and schoolchildren will also not be involved due to the “extraordinary” pandemic situation, an official release said.

District Collectors have been directed to honour 10 freedom fighters in their respective residences while following COVID-19 protocol, it said. Further, there will be no distribution of sweets to differently abled children, as is the practice every year. This time, the Social Welfare Department will personally visit such children and hand over the sweets on behalf of the chief minister.

“The chief minister will honour COVID-19 frontline workers by giving them medals and certificates,” it said.

38 police personnel donate plasma for Covid-19 treatment

A total of 38 police personnel from the Armed reserve of Chennai police donated plasma for the treatment of Covid-19 patients on Thursday. So far, 1,920 police personnel in Tamil Nadu have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1,549 of them have recovered.

In a statement, the Tamil Nadu government appreciated the gesture of the police personnel who are at the forefront of the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.

A total of 38 police personnel from the Armed reserve of Chennai police donated plasma for the treatment of Covid-19 patients on Thursday. (Photo: Greater Chennai Police) A total of 38 police personnel from the Armed reserve of Chennai police donated plasma for the treatment of Covid-19 patients on Thursday. (Photo: Greater Chennai Police)

The first plasma bank in Tamil Nadu was launched at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai on July 22.

SPB’s condition stable, says hospital

Veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Chennai, is “stable” and maintaining “normal oxygen saturation,” the private hospital where he is undergoing treatment said on Thursday.

SPB is being monitored by an expert team at MGM Healthcare, hospital director Prashanth Rajagopalan said in a bulletin. The singer-actor admitted with mild symptoms “continues to be stable and is maintaining normal oxygen saturation,” he said. “He is being monitored by the expert team of clinicians in our High Dependency Unit (HDU), Dr Rajagopalan added.

The 74 year-old singer, who has worked across Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam film industries, had taken to Facebook last week to inform fans that he was suffering from a mild case of Covid-19. SPB had shared a video where he asked people to not worry about his health.

READ | SPB tests positive for COVID-19

The singer had added that he got himself admitted to the hospital because had he stayed back at home, his family would have been overly concerned.

One more lab approved for COVID-19 testing

One more lab in Tamil Nadu has been approved for COVID-19 testing. Cancer Institute WIA in Chennai was approved for testing on Thursday. With this, the number of labs for COVID-19 testing in the state has gone up to 134 (61 government and 73 private labs).

529 fever clinics in Chennai

A total of 529 fever clinics were held in Chennai on Thursday. A total of 27,053 people visited the camps with swabs collected from 1,371 individuals. As many as 1,440 people with ILI symptoms were identified and tested for COVID-19, while medicines were provided for those with minor illnesses.

Teynampet (Zone 9) had the most camps (57), while Manali (Zone 2) had the least (nine).

529 Fever clinics were conducted in Chennai today. 27,053 people attended the clinics and 1,440 symptomatic patients were identified & tested for COVID-19 and others given medicines for minor ailments.#Covid19Chennai#GCC #Chennai#chennaicorporation pic.twitter.com/T7s1WOyp8t — Greater Chennai Corporation (@chennaicorp) August 13, 2020

Four zones in Chennai have over 1,000 active cases

Four out of 15 zones in Chennai have over 1,000 active cases, with Ambattur (Zone 7) leading the tally with 1,475 active cases. Kodambakkam (Zone 10) is second with 1,303 active cases, Anna Nagar (Zone 8) is third with 1,151 active cases and Adyar (Zone 13) is fourth with 1,048 cases.

Here is the zonal-wise break-up of active cases in Chennai as of 9 am on Thursday:

Thiruvottiyur (Zone 1) – 293

Manali (Zone 2) – 102

Madhavaram (Zone 3) – 464

Tondiarpet (Zone 4) – 592

Royapuram (Zone 5) – 769

Thiru.Vi.Ka Nagar (Zone 6) – 677

Ambattur (Zone 7) – 1475

Anna Nagar (Zone 8) – 1151

Teynampet (Zone 9) – 701

Kodambakkam (Zone 10) – 1303

Valasaravakkam (Zone 11) – 875

Alandur (Zone 12) – 569

Adyar (Zone 13) – 1048

Perungudi (Zone 14) – 442

Sholinganallur (Zone 15) – 453

5,835 fresh cases and 199 deaths reported today

Tamil Nadu on Thursday reported 5,835 fresh Covid-19 cases and 119 deaths, taking its total number of cases to 3,20,355 and death toll to 5,397.

A total of 5,146 persons were discharged following treatment, taking the number of recoveries to 2,61,459. Including today’s samples tested by RT-PCR, the total number of samples tested reached 34,99,300.

There are 53,499 active cases in the state.

Chennai recorded 989 cases, taking its total to 1,13,058. As many as 18 people succumbed to Covid-19 in the city on Thursday. Among the deceased, 112 had co-morbidities.

Apart from Chennai, Chengalpattu (453), Thiruvallur (390), Coimbatore (289) and Theni (286) reported maximum cases.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd