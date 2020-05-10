Tamil Nadu Covid-19 update: Koyambedu market hotspot has more cases than Tablighi cluster now

According to comprehensive data of cases compiled on Saturday evening, the total number of cases linking “Koyambedu cluster” was 2005 against 1,350 cases linked to the congregation. (Express photo: Janardhan Koushik) According to comprehensive data of cases compiled on Saturday evening, the total number of cases linking “Koyambedu cluster” was 2005 against 1,350 cases linked to the congregation. (Express photo: Janardhan Koushik)

As Tamil Nadu on Sunday reported 669 confirmed cases of Covid-19, taking the total number of cases to 7,204, a number of cases linked to the Koyambedu vegetable market cluster has exceeded the total number of cases originated from state’s controversial cluster of cases originated from a Tablighi Jamaat conference held in Delhi. According to comprehensive data of cases compiled on Saturday evening, the total number of cases linking “Koyambedu cluster” was 2,005 against 1,350 cases linked to the congregation.

While the Tablighi cluster’s 631 primary contacts had infected 719 secondary contacts, 875 primary contacts of ‘Koyambedu cluster’ had infected another 1,130 close contacts, according to the state health department’s contact tracing data updated till Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, a total of 715 people who travelled from foreign countries and other states have turned positive so far, the data shows they had infected a total of 2464 people.

As the state is witnessing a steady increase in the number of cases with a new cluster of cases emerged at the Koyambedu Vegetable market in Chennai, more than half of the total cases in the state are from Chennai.

While 509 cases on Sunday were from Chennai city, the government data shows that the 3,839 of the total 7,204 confirmed Covid-19 cases till Sunday evening were from the metropolis. Cuddalore district south of Chennai, which had a sudden spike of cases in the last week from over 300 Koyambedu vegetable market workers who returned to their native places in the last week of April, has the second-highest number of cases, at 395. Thiruvallur, neighbouring district of Chennai, has 337 cases.

The state has reported a total of 47 deaths including three reported on Sunday.

With over 53 labs including 37 in the government sector, the state has tested 13,367 samples on Sunday, and a total of 2.43 lakh samples tested till date.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.