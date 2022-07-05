Tamil Nadu Covid-19 spike: Chennai makes wearing of masks compulsory from Wednesday, violators to be fined Rs 500

Amid the surge in Covid-19 cases in Chennai, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Tuesday announced that citizens should compulsorily wear masks in public places, failing which they will be slapped with fines.

The civic body has formed a team of health inspectors in each ward. The teams have been asked to impose a fine of Rs 500 on violators starting July 6, under the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act, 1939.

As per a release issued by the civic body, the city has been witnessing a spike in Covid-19 cases in the past two weeks. On Tuesday, Tamil Nadu recorded a total of 2,662 fresh Covid-19 cases, of which 1,060 cases were in Chennai alone. The active case tally in the city as on Tuesday stood at 6,946.

The death toll from the infection in the southern state is 38,027, with the latest victim being a 77-year-old woman who died from respiratory failure in Chennai on July 3.

The GCC requested people who visit market areas, commercial buildings, malls, theatres, marriage halls, government and private offices, hospitals and other crowded places to strictly adhere to Covid-19 guidelines issued by the government.

The commercial units have been asked to ensure that their workers and customers wear masks and social distancing is maintained. They have been told to spray disinfectant around their premises. The drivers and conductors of Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) buses have also been asked to observe Covid-19 guidelines and to ensure that the passengers followed the same.

Moreover, the corporation has urged beneficiaries to take their pending vaccine doses.