Tamil Nadu Covid-19 wrap: State reports 16,096 fresh cases; schools resume physical classes

Tamil Nadu continued to witness a decline in fresh infections as the state added 16,096 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the tally to 33,61,316. The recoveries stood at 31,35,118 with 25,592 patients getting discharged after treatment. The fresh infections included three returnees from UAE, Qatar, and Sri Lanka.

The state saw 35 fatalities in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 37,599. The number of active cases, including isolation, reached 1,88,599.

Chennai with 2,348 new infections, Coimbatore (1,897), Chengalpattu (1,308), Tiruppur (1,297), Erode (924), and Salem (851) are among districts in the state that accounted for the maximum cases on Tuesday. Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur, Vellore, and Sivaganga districts saw cases below 100.

With 5,127 persons getting discharged today, Chennai’s total recoveries mounted to 6,93,929 and the fatalities to 8,960. The active cases in the capital city of Tamil Nadu stood at 31,845.

Schools reopened after a brief period

The physical classes for students of 1st to 12th standards resumed in Tamil Nadu with Covid-19 guidelines.

Students wore face mask and their temperatures were checked with a thermal scanner before letting them enter their classes. In several schools, the teachers greeted the students with chocolates, welcoming them back to school.

As per the directions of the department of education, the schools deployed safety measures like making seating arrangements with two students on one bench, sanitising the entire campus, keeping hand sanitiser in required areas, among others. The schools have also made necessary arrangements to facilitate those students who prefer to attend classes online.

Puducherry logs 640 new Covid-19 cases

In Puducherry, 640 fresh cases were recorded during the last 24 hours, pushing the overall tally to 1,61,891. A total of 3,366 samples were tested and the cases were spread over Puducherry (380), Karaikal (179), Yanam (71) and Mahe (10).

Four more people succumbed to the infection pushing the death toll to 1,935. Of the 9,267 active cases, 9,123 are in home isolation and 144 in hospitals. The test positivity rate was 19.01 per cent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.20 per cent and 93.08 per cent, respectively.

On the vaccination front, the Union Territory has so far administered 15,35,643 doses, which comprised 9,21,744 first doses, 6,06,138 second and 7,761 precautionary doses.