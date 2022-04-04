Tamil Nadu: As Covid-19 cases decline, govt drops mandatory vaccination order

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday withdrew its order making vaccination against Covid-19 mandatory for the eligible population of the state following a sharp decline in daily cases.

According to the notification issued by the director of public health and preventive medicine, the remaining the Covid-19 protocols would continue to be in place.

“In continuation of the reduction in Covid-19 cases in the state and lifting of all restrictions which were laid down to prevent Covid-19 by Government of India, and also the state achieving a (vaccination) coverage of more than 92 per cent and 75 per cent of first and second dose Covid-19 vaccination above 18 years, it is decided to withdraw the notification issued under Tamil Nadu Public Health Act,1939 with immediate effect,” the order read.

The notification was issued by the government in 2021. Though the mandatory vaccination order has been withdrawn, people who are eligible to get their shots (first, second and precautionary doses) were encouraged to willingly come forward.

The health department directed the authorities to ensure that people are encouraged to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, such as maintaining social distancing norms, wearing masks, washing hands, and avoiding crowding.

According to PTI, Tamil Nadu’s overall first dose coverage for those above 18 years was 92.31 per cent, while the second dose was 76.85 per cent till Saturday. The total coverage of the state stands at 10.51 crore.

On Sunday, 23 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in Tamil Nadu, taking the overall tally to 34,52,910. A total of 32 people were discharged in the past 24 hours leaving 275 active cases. With zero casualties, the toll stood at 38,025.