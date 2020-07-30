Tamil Nadu govt extends lockdown with relaxations, complete shutdown on Sundays

At Koyembedu market in Chennai. Fresh relaxations have been announced in the areas under the limit of Greater Chennai police (Express photo) At Koyembedu market in Chennai. Fresh relaxations have been announced in the areas under the limit of Greater Chennai police (Express photo)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy extended the lockdown in the state till August 31 but with more

relaxations, including allowing private establishments to scale up workforce and permitting dine-in services in hotels and restaurants.

The development came after the CM held consultations with medical, public health experts and other senior ministers at the secretariat on Thursday. Edappadi further said there would be a complete lockdown on all Sundays next month.

Fresh relaxations have been announced in the areas under the limit of Greater Chennai police and in other districts as well. All commercial establishments, private companies, and other business entities can now operate with 75 per cent workforce, up from 50 per cent earlier.

Hotels and tea shops will be allowed to accommodate up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity between 6 am and 7 pm. Restaurants will be allowed to offer takeaway services from 6 am till 9 pm.

In compliance with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued earlier, places of worships – small temples, mosques, and churches, which fall under panchayat limits and have an annual income of less than Rs 10,000, will be allowed to function with prior permission from the respective district collectors.

The current e-pass system for intra-district travel will remain in place.

Grocery and other provisional stores, which were earlier allowed to function between 6 am and 6 pm, can now operate till 7 pm. Other shops that were allowed to operate between 10 am and 6 pm can now function till 7 pm.

E-commerce companies are now allowed to ship both essential and non-essential items. However, Section 144, which restricts more than five persons to gather at a place, will continue.

CM Edappadi said for Independence day celebrations, the state would adhere to the guidelines provided by the Centre.

