Tamil Nadu logs 14,013 new Covid-19 cases, 37 deaths; positivity rate 10.67%

Tamil Nadu on Wednesday reported a total of 14,013 new Covid-19 cases and 37 causalities taking the overall case tally to 33,75,329 and the death toll to 37,636. With 24,576 discharges in the past 24 hours, the active cases stood at 1,77,999. A total of 1,31,258 samples were tested in the state and the positivity rate stood at 10.67 per cent.

Chennai recorded 2,054 cases and 10 deaths. Coimbatore (1,696), Chengalpet (1,198), Tiruppur (1,159), Erode (813), Salem (716) contributed to maximum cases. The infection, which peaked to 30,744 cases on January 22, fell below the 20,000 mark on January 31 and further declined to 14,013 cases today.

Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur, Pudukkotai, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Tenkasi, and Vellore districts saw fresh infections below 100.

Meanwhile, Puducherry clocked 742 new cases of coronavirus during the last 24 hours increasing the positive cases to 1,62,633. A total of 3,633 samples were tested and the cases were spread across Puducherry (531), Karaikal (136), Yanam (65) and Mahe (10).

The active cases in the union territory stood at 6,852. A total of 146 patients were in hospitals taking treatment and rest 6,706 in home quarantine. Six more people succumbed to the infection today, raising the overall death toll to 1,941. The test positivity rate was 20.42 per cent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.91 per cent and 94.59 per cent, respectively.

So far, as many as 15,37,182 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered which included 9,22,207 first doses, 6,06,940 second and 8035 precautionary doses.

