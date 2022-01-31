Tamil Nadu reports 19,280 fresh Covid-19 cases and 20 deaths

Tamil Nadu on Monday recorded 19,280 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the total tally to 33,45,220. With 20 fresh deaths, the total toll from the coronavirus reached 37,564. As 1,30,457 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, the positivity rate stood at 14.77 per cent.

While 2,897 new infections were recorded in Chennai, it was closely followed by Coimbatore (2,456), Chengalpattu (1,430), Tiruppur (1,425), Salem (1,101), Erode (1,070), among other districts.

As many as 25,056 people got discharged, leaving 1,98,310 active infections.

With schools set to reopen from Tuesday for classes 1-12, the education department has announced that the first round of revision tests will begin on February 9. The second round of revision exams is scheduled to take place on February 28. The exams will be held from 10am to 1pm for class 10 students and from 2pm to 5pm for class 12 students.

Schools and colleges will reopen in the neighbouring Union Territory of Puducherry on February 4. Home and Education Minister A Namassivayam, while talking to reporters, said physical classes were being restarted because Covid-19 cases had fallen. He said that schools would function full-time six days a week.

“Based on the directions of the chief minister, the decision has been taken by the department considering the wellness of the students. Attendance will be there, students will also be permitted to attend classes online,” he said.

The Union Territory administration has released the revision tests schedule for classes 10 and 12. The exams will take place from February 9 to February 15.

The Union Territory recorded 504 fresh cases as the overall tally reached 1,61,251. The active case count stood at 9,700–9,539 of the patients in home isolation.

The Puducherry region accounted for 380 infections. While 103 cases were recorded in Karaikal, Yanam logged 15 cases and Mahe six. The positivity rate was 29.86 per cent. Three deaths were reported, pushing the toll to 1,931.