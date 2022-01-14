TN Covid-19 wrap: Over 23,000 fresh cases, a third of cases reported in Chennai

Tamil Nadu recorded 23,459 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Friday, taking the overall tally to 28,91,959. With 26 casualities, the toll reached 36,956. As many as 9,026 people recovered in the past 24 hours, leaving 1,18,017 active infections. The positive cases included 21 returnees from other states and countries. The positivity rate stood at 15.32 per cent.

Chennai continued to lead the overall districts with as many as 8,693 Covid-19 cases. It is followed by Chengalpattu with 2,504 cases and Coimbatore with 1,564. Thiruvallur (1,393), Kancheepuram (802), Madurai (631), Kanyakumari (572) contributed to further maximum cases. As per the report on January 13, the positivity rate in Chennai stood at 22.6 per cent. Chengalpattu (22.3 per cent), Ranipet (22.1 per cent), too recorded a surge in the positivity rate.

Health Secretary asks officials to control deaths

Principal Secretary (Health) J Radhakrishnan on Friday wrote a letter to Collectors, Chennai Corporation Commissioner, Director of Public Health, Airport Directors, Department Heads among others, asking them to attempt and ensure that mortality rate is kept low during this wave. He said the recent exponential spread of Covid-19 cases has been attributed to Omicron variant, though the state continues to report cases of Delta variant as well.

“Considering the International trends and remarks of epidemiologists and scientists, we all need to strictly adopt the public health practices advocated including test-track-treat-vaccinate and adherence to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour,” he said in a letter.

“We all need to attempt and ensure that the mortality is kept as low as possible during this wave and for that we all need to keep working on preventing spread of disease by creating sustained awareness on mask, social distance, hand washing and follow-up of standard operating procedures,” he added.

Stating that they need to follow ICMR protocols on who to test and who not to test, he said the focus of the health officials has to be on testing symptomatic people in all settings, including their primary and extended contacts.

Radhakrishnan said that they have to mainly ensure that all the other essential health services are not compromised during the wave. The Health Secretary also stressed on the need to increase the vaccine coverage.

Puducherry adds 1,471 fresh cases

The union territory of Puducherry added 1,471 fresh coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours pushing the caseload to 1,35,337. The test positivity rate increased to 28.47 per cent as against Thursday’s 26.44 per cent.

PTI quoted Director of Health and Family Welfare Services G Sriramulu saying in a release that the 1,471 new cases were identified at the end of the examination of 5,167 samples and were spread over Puducherry (1,335), Karaikal (97), Mahe (25) and Yanam (14). With one casualty, the toll reached 1,884.

The number of active cases stood at 5,658 with 112 patients undergoing treatment in hospitals and the remaining 5,546 in home isolation.

(With PTI Inputs)