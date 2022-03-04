Tamil Nadu logs 261 fresh Covid-19 cases; over 10 crore vaccine doses administered so far

Tamil Nadu on Friday recorded 261 fresh Covid-19 cases taking the overall tally to 34,50,594. The total cases included a returnee from Bihar. A 58-year-old male from Thanjavur, who tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to a Government healthcare centre on February 25 with complaints of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing, passed away on Friday. The toll has now reached 38,011. A total of 705 patients got discharged in the past 24 hours, leaving 3,505 active infections.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

Chennai recorded 76 fresh cases on Friday pushing its overall caseload to 7,50,283. Coimbatore recorded 37 cases while Chengalpattu 31. Ariyalur, Dharmapuri, Kallakurichi, Karur, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkotai, Ranipet, Tenkasi, Theni, Thirupathur, Thiruvarur recorded zero cases. As many as 22 districts recorded cases in single digits.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian said the 23rd mega Covid-19 vaccination camp will take place at 50,000 places across the state. He said the state has administered over 10 crore vaccine doses till now. He said a total of 91.54 per cent of the eligible population have been administered the first dose of Covid vaccine while 72.62 per cent the second in Tamil Nadu.

Subramanian added that the state government had aimed to inoculate 33.46 lakh young adults aged between 15-18 years and till now, they have administered the first dose of vaccine to 83.19 per cent of the population and the second dose to 47.17 per cent.

As per the data released by the health department, a total of 8,45,289 people are eligible for the precautionary dose in the state and among them, 6,37,264 have taken their shots.