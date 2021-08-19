Tamil Nadu: Covaxin only for those needing second dose due to shortage in supply

Amid a shortage in supply, Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian said Wednesday that the state will only provide Covaxin shots to those requiring a second dose.

Addressing reporters in Chennai, Subramanian said the state government has received 39,08,250 doses of Covaxin and 36,31,545 have been administered. He added that the government has notified the Centre that four lakh doses are needed to give the second dose as well.

He informed that there remains no shortage when it comes to Covishield as the gap between its two doses is 84 days whereas two shots of Covaxin are to be given in 28 days.

Speaking about the current Covid-19 situation of the state, the minister said the test positivity rate remains at 1.2 per cent. He added that 1.5 lakh RT-PCR tests were conducted in the last three months and no spike has been witnessed anywhere in the state.

As per the data released by the minister during the press meet, a total of 2,70,30,337 people have been vaccinated to date. As many as 2,03,07,691 have been administered the first dose while 48,58,628 have been fully vaccinated. The Minister said that 2,74,011 pregnant women have been vaccinated — the highest in India. He added that 1,95,934 lactating mothers have also been inoculated. The government has 8,89,877 doses of vaccine in stock and is expecting another 27 lakh doses in the next 13 days.

Subramanian said that Chief Minister MK Stalin’s brainchild ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ scheme, a programme to deliver essential healthcare at the doorsteps, has been receiving excellent feedback from the public and has benefitted 1,28,361 people to date.

Further, the minister informed that a genome sequencing laboratory to detect Coronavirus variants will be made operational at the DMS campus within the next 10-15 days. He added that equipment worth Rs 3 crore has been purchased for this and five medical technicians were sent to InStem in Bengaluru for training purposes.