Tamil Nadu court grants 2 days police custody of ISIS supporter

August 10, 2022 6:50:35 am
The Erode Principal District Judge has granted two days’ police custody and permitted the police to enquire Asif Mohideen, a supporter of ISIS, who was arrested here. Last month, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), based on information, visited Manickampalayam Housing Unit area here and secured two persons.
On suspicion, the police arrested one of them – Asif Muzabdin (28) – an employee of a private tiles sales firm. After enquiry, the NIA handed him over to the Erode police, who registered a case against him under sections 121, 122, 125 IPC and 17, 18a, 20,38 and 39 Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967. He was taken to Central prison, Coimbatore.
The Erode police, investigating into the case, filed a plea at the District and Sessions Court seeking permission to enquire Asif. The Principal District Judge Malathy, after examining the plea, granted two days’ police custody for Asif. She ordered the police to produce Asif before her on Wednesday (August 10) at 5 PM.
Following this, the Erode police took Asif with them and started enquiry from Tuesday.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'
Bihar Political Crisis News Live Updates: Nitish Kumar back in Mahagathbandhan; oath ceremony tomorrow at 2pm
Naga Chaitanya reveals his morse code tattoo is his wedding date with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: ‘Haven’t thought of changing it’
Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated responsePremium
‘Rupee a better currency against the dollar on trade-weighted basis’Premium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai
Punjab NDPS case: High Court to decide on bail plea of SAD leader Majithia today
Lumpy Skin Disease 482 villages affected, Haryana Minister informs Assembly
Kiran Choudhry urges Murmu to withhold nod to Bill that seeks to speed land acquisition
Haryana govt: No organised illegal mining, only stray incidents; Chautala counters with numbers
Punjab: Vigilance arrests sarpanch for embezzlement of Rs 12.24 crore panchayat funds
Trident founder-director Rajinder Gupta steps down, cites health issuues
Extortion case: Chandigarh Inspector Patial, AAP councillor set to face trial
Anmol Gagan Maan reviews preparations of Aam Aadmi clinics
A legend’s 100-year journey to keep the magic of Indian classical music alive
Sandy forever
More than medals