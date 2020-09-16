Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus Live Updates: Anna University, 12 others to conduct final semester exams this month
Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus (Covid-19), Lockdown Latest News Live Updates: A total of 12 universities and the Directorate of Technical Education have opted for online examinations while one university has opted for a combination of offline and online modes.
The circular stated that all educational institutions will have to take prior approval of the government before conducting the exams owing to the pandemic.
Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Tamil Nadu government Tuesday granted permission to 13 universities and the Director of Technical Education to conduct final semester examinations this month. In a circular issued yesterday, the Chief Secretary to the government, K Shanmugam said that the Secretary of the University Grants Commission (UGC) has approved the conduct of the examinations through online, offline or a combination of online and offline modes.
A total of 12 universities and the Directorate of Technical Education have opted for online examinations while one university has opted for a combination of offline and online modes.
Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu surged to 5,14,208 after a total of 5,697 cases was reported on Tuesday. With 68 fatalities, the death toll reached 8,502. Among the deceased, eight had no comorbidities.
In Chennai, a total of 989 cases were reported taking its overall tally to 1,50,572. As many as 1530 people were discharged. With 12 deaths, the toll went past the 3,000 mark.
Suriya said it was painful that the students were forced to prove their eligibility by writing a test “at a time when there was a threat to life due to the coronavirus pandemic.”
With three students taking their lives a day before Sunday’s NEET exam, top actor Suriya was among those who issued statements condemning the situation in Tamil Nadu over the controversial competitive examinations. But certain portions of the popular Tamil actor’s statement have now kicked up a storm with a Madras High Court judge calling for judicial contempt action and senior retired judges lining up in support of the star.
Suriya’s statement had a portion blaming the Supreme Court for forcing students to write NEET amid a pandemic. In his statement, the actor said the three deaths by suicide on Saturday, a day before the scheduled exam, due to the stress and anxiety of taking the test amid the pandemic had “shaken his conscience”.
The statement had a portion referring to the judiciary: “Courts were delivering justice through video-conferencing due to life-threatening coronavirus fears (but) are ordering students to fearlessly go and write the exams.”
This offended Justice S M Subramaniam who wrote to the Chief Justice A P Sahi for initiating contempt proceedings against Suriya. Justice Subramaniam wrote that the statement claims “Hon’ble Judges are afraid of their own life and rendering justice through video conferencing. While-so, they have no morale to pass orders directing the students to appear for NEET Exam without fear.”
The ‘Plastic Wall’ project in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris district will soon be turned into a solid wall using a Gabion mesh, as per a new experiment by the municipality. The Plastic Wall – a project which was kick-started on June 5, 2020, on the occasion of ‘World Environment Day’ – is now 26.75 meters with at least 12000 kg plastic waste (non-saleable and non-recyclable).
Talking about the Plastic Wall, PM Malamurugan, sanitary Inspector at the Coonoor municipality, said, “Normally, we build walls with bricks, but these are built by soiled and other non-recyclable waste particles. Our Municipal Health Officer J Ragunathan suggested this idea. Plastics take approximately 120 years to decompose, so we thought why shouldn’t we experiment with this.”
Tangedco has announced a powercut in parts of Chennai today from 9 am to 2 pm to carry out maintenance work.
Here are the affected areas:
A total of 126 flights will be operated between Chennai and major cities today, with 63 arrivals and 63 departures scheduled at the Chennai International Airport.
The Tamil Nadu government Tuesday granted permission to 13 universities and the Director of Technical Education to conduct final semester examinations this month.
Here are the universities which will be conducting examinations this month:
