Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus Live Updates: Anna University, 12 others to conduct final semester exams this month

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Tamil Nadu government Tuesday granted permission to 13 universities and the Director of Technical Education to conduct final semester examinations this month. In a circular issued yesterday, the Chief Secretary to the government, K Shanmugam said that the Secretary of the University Grants Commission (UGC) has approved the conduct of the examinations through online, offline or a combination of online and offline modes.

The circular stated that all educational institutions will have to take prior approval of the government before conducting the exams owing to the pandemic.

A total of 12 universities and the Directorate of Technical Education have opted for online examinations while one university has opted for a combination of offline and online modes.

Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu surged to 5,14,208 after a total of 5,697 cases was reported on Tuesday. With 68 fatalities, the death toll reached 8,502. Among the deceased, eight had no comorbidities.

In Chennai, a total of 989 cases were reported taking its overall tally to 1,50,572. As many as 1530 people were discharged. With 12 deaths, the toll went past the 3,000 mark.