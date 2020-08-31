Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus Live Updates: Lockdown till September 30; Public transport from Sept 1, no more Sunday lockdowns

scorecardresearch
Monday, August 31, 2020
By: Express Web Desk | Chennai | Updated: August 31, 2020 9:22:33 am
All shops will be allowed to function till 8 pm.

Live Blog

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus (COVID-19) Live Updates: Catch the latest news and updates in Chennai and other cities as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown in lockdown in Tamil Nadu and more through the day. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news

09:22 (IST)31 Aug 2020
Tamil Nadu lockdown till September 30: Educational institutions to remain closed

Tamil Nadu on Sunday extended the lockdown in the state with September 30 with relaxations which will come into force from September 1. Social distancing guidelines and the usage of masks will continue to remain in place.


Here is what's not allowed:

  • Educational institutions will continue to remain closed
  • Cinemas will remain closed and theatres operating inside malls will remain closed
  • Social gatherings have been prohibited
  • There will be no rail services for inter-state travel. A decision on the same will be taken after September 15
  • Suburban trains services will remain suspended
09:18 (IST)31 Aug 2020
Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till September 30 with relaxations

Tamil Nadu on Sunday extended the lockdown in the state with September 30 with relaxations which will come into force from September 1. Social distancing guidelines and the usage of masks will continue to remain in place.

Here is what's allowed:

  • Public transportation will be allowed to resume from September 1
  • Metro services will resume from September 7 in Chennai
  • Places of worship will also be reopened to the public
  • Malls, showrooms and big stores will be reopened with 100 per cent capacity from September 1
  • All stores will be allowed to operate till 8 pm as opposed to the earlier curfew of 7 pm
  • Restaurants and tea stalls will operate from 6 am to 8 pm, with takeaway services available till 9 pm
  • All banks, factories, government offices and IT companies can resume operations with 100 per cent workforce
  • Film shooting will be resumed with 75 per cent workforce from September 1
  • Playgrounds and parks will be reopened to the public
  • Stadiums will be allowed to function without spectators
  • There will be no mandatory lockdowns on Sundays
  • The e-pass system for inter-district travel has been scrapped. However, those entering Tamil Nadu from other states and those travelling to hill stations within the state will have to carry an e-pass
09:02 (IST)31 Aug 2020
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown in Tamil Nadu and more across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

Tamil Nadu Congress leader and Kanyakumari MP Harikrishnan Vasanthakumar passed away Friday due to Covid-19. He was 70. Kumar was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai since August 10. He was on ECMO and Ventilator support and monitored by a multidisciplinary team of doctors.

Kumar was a multifaceted personality. He was a philanthropist, cultural promoter, and writer. His book Vetripadikattu (Ladder of success) was released in three parts.

