Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus Live Updates: Lockdown till September 30; Public transport from Sept 1, no more Sunday lockdowns

All shops will be allowed to function till 8 pm. (Express photo)

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu on Sunday extended the ongoing lockdown in the state for the sixth month till September 30, with further relaxations announced across the state.

As per the latest guidelines, the mandatory lockdown on Sundays has been lifted and the e-pass system for inter-district travel has been scrapped. E-pass will now be required only while travelling to hill stations.

Public transportation, which had been suspended till August will be allowed to resume from September 1, while Metro services will resume from September 7 in Chennai. Places of worship will also be reopened to the public from Tuesday. The government will take a decision on inter-state rail services after September 15.

Malls, showrooms and big stores will be reopened with 100 per cent capacity from September 1. All stores will be allowed to operate till 8 pm. Restaurants and tea stalls will operate from 6 am to 8 pm, with takeaway services available till 9 pm.

Further, all banks, factories, government offices and IT companies can resume operations with 100 per cent workforce, while film shooting will be resumed with 75 per cent workforce from September 1.

Playgrounds and parks will also be reopened to the public and stadiums can be reopened without spectators. Educational institutions and theatres will continue to remain closed and all gatherings have been banned. The ongoing social distancing and mask guidelines will continue to remain in place across Tamil Nadu.