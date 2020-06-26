scorecardresearch
Friday, June 26, 2020
COVID19
Tamil Nadu Coronavirus Live Updates: State tally crosses 70,000 after Tamil Nadu records highest spike till date

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus (Covid-19), Lockdown Latest News Live Updates: As of Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 30,064.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai | Updated: June 26, 2020 9:52:20 am
Tamil Nadu, Tamil Nadu coronavirus news, TN covid news, TN Covid guidelines, Coronavirus news Tamil Nadu Coronavirus Live Updates: Greater Chennai Traffic Police carry out vehicle checks during the lockdown in Chennai. (Express Photo: Srinu Vasu)

Tamil Nadu recorded its highest spike till date with 3,509 fresh cases reported on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 70,977.

Among these, Chennai reported 1,834 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 47, 640. Tamil Nadu recorded 45 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 911. Forty two of them had succumbed due to comorbidities.

As of Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 30,064. Till date, 43,835 males, 27,122 females and 20 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

Besides Chennai, 191 cases were reported in Chengalpattu, 98 in Kancheepuram, 170 in Thiruvallur, 10 each in Ariyalur and Nagapattinam, 29 in Coimbatore, 21 in Cuddalore, 15 in Dindigul, five each in Erode and Thiruvarur, 25 each in Kallakurichi and Sivagangai, 53 in Kanyakumari, three in Karur, 204 in Madurai, two in Nilgiris, eight in Perambalur, 140 in Ramanathapuram, 20 in Ranipet, 89 in Salem, 12 in Tenkasi, 22 in Thanjavur, 72 in Theni, 18 in Thirupathur, 55 in Thiruvannamalai, 24 in Thoothukudi, 11 in Tirunelveli, seven in Tiruppur, 27 in Trichy, 172 in Vellore, 40 in Villupuram, 28 in Virudhunagar and one each in Dharmapuri, Namakkal and Pudukottai districts.

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus (COVID-19) Live Updates: Catch the latest news and updates in Chennai, Madurai and other cities. Read news in Tamil. Also, read Karnataka, Bengaluru news

55 flights to fly between Chennai and major cities today

A total of 55 flights will fly between Chennai and major cities today. There will be 27 arrivals and 28 departures at the Chennai International Airport today.

Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown in Chennai, Thiruvallur, Chengalpet and Kancheepuram, unlock phase 1 and more across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

Hari Singh was found dead in the hospital where he was undergoing treatment.

Hari Singh, the owner of popular ‘Iruttu Kadai’ halwa shop in Tirunelveli, allegedly died by suicide Thursday morning after being tested positive for Covid-19. He was 79.

READ | Tamil Nadu’s iconic ‘Iruttu Kadai’ owner ends life after testing Covid positive

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Tirunelveli SP Deepak M Damor said Singh was admitted to a private nursing home in Palayamkottai on Tuesday. He received his RT-PCR test results Thursday morning confirming the infection.

Also Read | COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu: Iruttu Kadai halwa owner tests positive, ‘ends life’; state sees spike, with 3,509 cases

In a bid to combat the novel coronavirus, the Chennai division of Southern Railways has introduced an advanced technique to facilitate contactless access to passengers at railway stations. Automated Ticket Checking and Managing Access (ATMA) is the new system installed at Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MGR Chennai Central Railway Station. This new system facilitates contactless verification of tickets, body temperatures, and face masks of passengers entering and exiting the station premises.

READ | Southern Railways introduces contactless ticket checking, thermal screening of passengers

As per a press release from the Southern Railways, the ATMA system is equipped with a web camera, affixed on the enquiry desk at the entry points. Passengers are directed to show their ticket along with identity proof which is captured by the camera, and the image gets displayed on the monitor for officials to check. Once the ticket verification is done, the passenger are allowed to enter the station premises for further screening.

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus June 24, 25 Highlights

