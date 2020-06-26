Tamil Nadu Coronavirus Live Updates: State tally crosses 70,000 after Tamil Nadu records highest spike till date

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus Live Updates: Greater Chennai Traffic Police carry out vehicle checks during the lockdown in Chennai. (Express Photo: Srinu Vasu) Tamil Nadu Coronavirus Live Updates: Greater Chennai Traffic Police carry out vehicle checks during the lockdown in Chennai. (Express Photo: Srinu Vasu)

Tamil Nadu recorded its highest spike till date with 3,509 fresh cases reported on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 70,977.

Among these, Chennai reported 1,834 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 47, 640. Tamil Nadu recorded 45 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 911. Forty two of them had succumbed due to comorbidities.

As of Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 30,064. Till date, 43,835 males, 27,122 females and 20 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

Besides Chennai, 191 cases were reported in Chengalpattu, 98 in Kancheepuram, 170 in Thiruvallur, 10 each in Ariyalur and Nagapattinam, 29 in Coimbatore, 21 in Cuddalore, 15 in Dindigul, five each in Erode and Thiruvarur, 25 each in Kallakurichi and Sivagangai, 53 in Kanyakumari, three in Karur, 204 in Madurai, two in Nilgiris, eight in Perambalur, 140 in Ramanathapuram, 20 in Ranipet, 89 in Salem, 12 in Tenkasi, 22 in Thanjavur, 72 in Theni, 18 in Thirupathur, 55 in Thiruvannamalai, 24 in Thoothukudi, 11 in Tirunelveli, seven in Tiruppur, 27 in Trichy, 172 in Vellore, 40 in Villupuram, 28 in Virudhunagar and one each in Dharmapuri, Namakkal and Pudukottai districts.