Tamil Nadu Coronavirus Live Updates: State tally crosses 70,000 after Tamil Nadu records highest spike till date

Tamil Nadu recorded its highest spike till date with 3,509 fresh cases reported on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 70,977.
Among these, Chennai reported 1,834 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 47, 640. Tamil Nadu recorded 45 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 911. Forty two of them had succumbed due to comorbidities.
As of Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 30,064. Till date, 43,835 males, 27,122 females and 20 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
Besides Chennai, 191 cases were reported in Chengalpattu, 98 in Kancheepuram, 170 in Thiruvallur, 10 each in Ariyalur and Nagapattinam, 29 in Coimbatore, 21 in Cuddalore, 15 in Dindigul, five each in Erode and Thiruvarur, 25 each in Kallakurichi and Sivagangai, 53 in Kanyakumari, three in Karur, 204 in Madurai, two in Nilgiris, eight in Perambalur, 140 in Ramanathapuram, 20 in Ranipet, 89 in Salem, 12 in Tenkasi, 22 in Thanjavur, 72 in Theni, 18 in Thirupathur, 55 in Thiruvannamalai, 24 in Thoothukudi, 11 in Tirunelveli, seven in Tiruppur, 27 in Trichy, 172 in Vellore, 40 in Villupuram, 28 in Virudhunagar and one each in Dharmapuri, Namakkal and Pudukottai districts.
Hari Singh was found dead in the hospital where he was undergoing treatment.
Hari Singh, the owner of popular ‘Iruttu Kadai’ halwa shop in Tirunelveli, allegedly died by suicide Thursday morning after being tested positive for Covid-19. He was 79.
Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Tirunelveli SP Deepak M Damor said Singh was admitted to a private nursing home in Palayamkottai on Tuesday. He received his RT-PCR test results Thursday morning confirming the infection.
In a bid to combat the novel coronavirus, the Chennai division of Southern Railways has introduced an advanced technique to facilitate contactless access to passengers at railway stations. Automated Ticket Checking and Managing Access (ATMA) is the new system installed at Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MGR Chennai Central Railway Station. This new system facilitates contactless verification of tickets, body temperatures, and face masks of passengers entering and exiting the station premises.
As per a press release from the Southern Railways, the ATMA system is equipped with a web camera, affixed on the enquiry desk at the entry points. Passengers are directed to show their ticket along with identity proof which is captured by the camera, and the image gets displayed on the monitor for officials to check. Once the ticket verification is done, the passenger are allowed to enter the station premises for further screening.
A total of 55 flights will fly between Chennai and major cities today. There will be 27 arrivals and 28 departures at the Chennai International Airport today.
