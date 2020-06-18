Tamil Nadu Coronavirus Live Updates: SI’s death in West Mambalam first COVID-19 death among state police

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus Live Updates: Thousands of state police who have deployed during the lockdown have tested positive for the virus, with most of them having recovered following treatment. Tamil Nadu Coronavirus Live Updates: Thousands of state police who have deployed during the lockdown have tested positive for the virus, with most of them having recovered following treatment.

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus Live Updates: Sub Inspector S Balamurali, who was attached with the Mamabalam Police Station in Chennai died of COVID-19 in the city on Wednesday.

The police personnel, who had been shifted from Omandurar Government Hospital to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital following deterioration of his condition was declared dead on Wednesday.

His death is the first death among the Tamil Nadu police force due to the pandemic. Thousands of state police who have deployed during the lockdown have tested positive for the virus, with most of them having recovered following treatment.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu reported the highest single-day spike of 2,174 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the state tally to 50,193. The death toll rose to 576 in the state after 48 people died in the last 24 hours.

Of the total cases, Chennai accounted for 1,276 cases taking its total tally to 35,556.