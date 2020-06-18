scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 18, 2020
COVID19
Tamil Nadu Coronavirus Live Updates: SI’s death in West Mambalam first COVID-19 death among state police

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus (Covid-19), Lockdown Latest News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu reported the highest single-day spike of 2,174 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the state tally to 50,193.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai | Updated: June 18, 2020 10:00:31 am
Tamil Nadu Coronavirus Live Updates: Thousands of state police who have deployed during the lockdown have tested positive for the virus, with most of them having recovered following treatment.

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus Live Updates: Sub Inspector S Balamurali, who was attached with the Mamabalam Police Station in Chennai died of COVID-19 in the city on Wednesday.

The police personnel, who had been shifted from Omandurar Government Hospital to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital following deterioration of his condition was declared dead on Wednesday.

His death is the first death among the Tamil Nadu police force due to the pandemic. Thousands of state police who have deployed during the lockdown have tested positive for the virus, with most of them having recovered following treatment.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu reported the highest single-day spike of 2,174 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the state tally to 50,193. The death toll rose to 576 in the state after 48 people died in the last 24 hours.

Of the total cases, Chennai accounted for 1,276 cases taking its total tally to 35,556.

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Chennai and Tamil Nadu as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown in four districts and phase 1 of the unlock across the state and more through the day. Also follow our Bangalore blog

09:51 (IST)18 Jun 2020
66 flight operations scheduled at Chennai airport for today
09:26 (IST)18 Jun 2020
CM condoles death of SI from West Mambalam

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami condoled the death of S Balamurali, a Sub Inspector attached to the West Mambalam police station on Wednesday and offered his deepest condolences to the bereaved family. The CM also announced that one member of his family will be offered a government job based on their eligibility.

09:21 (IST)18 Jun 2020
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown in Chennai, Thiruvallur, Chengalpet and Kancheepuram, unlock phase 1 and more across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

A total of 64 flights plied between Chennai and major cities on Wednesday.

Authorities from the Chennai International Airport clarified that rental taxis and cabs operated by Ola and Uber will be allowed to transport passengers to and from the airport during the lockdown in Chennai between June 19 and June 30.

READ | Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu: Highest single-day spike with 2,174 cases, tally crosses 50,000

The airport also clarified that flight services will continue to operate as usual during the lockdown.

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus June 16, 17 Highlights

