Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus Live Updates: Fourth state cabinet minister tests positive for COVID-19

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus News Live Updates: Dr. Nilofer Kafeel, Tamil Nadu Minister for Labour and Employment, tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. The minister had taken part in a few events in the state last week, before testing positive today.

The minister is the fourth state cabinet minister to test positive. With this, the number of legislators who have tested positive in the state has risen to 12.

So far, eight AIADMK legislators and four DMK legislators have tested positive, with one DMK MLA succumbing to the virus.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu reported 4,549 fresh COVID-19 cases and 69 deaths on Thursday, bringing its total numbers to 1,56,369 cases and 2,236 deaths respectively. With 1157 new cases, Chennai’s tally went past the 80,000 mark.

The state also recorded the highest single-day recoveries with 5,106 patients being discharged following treatment.