Friday, July 17, 2020
COVID19
Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus Live Updates: Fourth state cabinet minister tests positive for COVID-19

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus (Covid-19), Lockdown Latest News Live Updates: The number of active cases in Tamil Nadu is now 46,714 as of Thursday.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai | Updated: July 17, 2020 9:49:35 am
chennai lockdown guidelines, chennai lockdown latest guidelines, tamil nadu lockdown guidelines, chennai coronavirus, tamil nadu coronavirus, chennai city news Chennai reported 1157 cases on Thursday, taking the tally past the 80,000 mark.

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus News Live Updates: Dr. Nilofer Kafeel, Tamil Nadu Minister for Labour and Employment, tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. The minister had taken part in a few events in the state last week, before testing positive today.

The minister is the fourth state cabinet minister to test positive. With this, the number of legislators who have tested positive in the state has risen to 12.

So far, eight AIADMK legislators and four DMK legislators have tested positive, with one DMK MLA succumbing to the virus.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu reported 4,549 fresh COVID-19 cases and 69 deaths on Thursday, bringing its total numbers to 1,56,369 cases and 2,236 deaths respectively. With 1157 new cases, Chennai’s tally went past the 80,000 mark.

The state also recorded the highest single-day recoveries with 5,106 patients being discharged following treatment.

09:49 (IST)17 Jul 2020
Power to be suspended in parts of Chennai on Saturday

Tangedco has announced powercuts in parts of Chennai on Saturday from 9 am to 2 pm to carry out maintenance work. 

Here are the areas which will be affected:

  • Selaiyur: Parts of Paduvenchery, Sadasivam Nagar, Periyar Nagar, Mullai Nagar, Madambakkam in Radha Nagar, ALS Nagar, Parasuvananth Avenue, ASK Nagar, Ambal Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Yeshwanth Nagar, Bhuvaneswari Nagar, Greater Kailash Nagar, Bhagyalakshmi Nagar, Padmavathy Nagar, Malleswari Nagar, Jalwayu Vihar, Andal Nagar, Thirumalai Nagar, Thirumagal Nagar, Jaiwantha Puram, Parvathy Nagar - South, Extension and Parts of Madambakkam Main Road.
  • Pallavaram: Parts of Old Santhai Street, Church Road, Pammal Main Road, Mugil Ari, Krishna Nagar, Brindavan Colony, Mastan Sahib Street, Yashkin Street, Meenakshi Nagar and Secretariat Colony.
  • Pallavaram Dharga Road: Kambar Street, Brahmin Street, Thiruchendur Nagar, Pallava Garden, Garden Woodrof Nagar, Thiruthani Nagar, Perumal Nagar Main Road, Parts of M K Nagar, AGS Colony and 200 Feet Road.
  • Ambattur Industrial Estate: Ambattur Industrial Estate - South Phase I Main Road, II Main Road; Mugappair Industrial Estate, Vellalar Street, Southern Avenue - Main Road, II Main Road; Reddy Street, South Reddy Street, Kavarai Street, Munusamy Street, SSOA Complex, Kalyani Street and Natesan Street.
  • Tambaram Gandhi Nagar: Jeyaram Street, Thangaiah Street, Balagurusamy Street, Muthupalaiyappa Street, Gandhi Nagar, Thiruvallur Street, Periyar Nagar, Srinivasa Colony, PP Ammankoil Street, MGR Road, Dilli Street, Songuvel Street and Bandhu Street.
  • Tambaram Pozhichalur: Thiru Nagar, Padmanaba Nagar, Ganamani Nagar, Bhavani Nagar, PCS Colony, Rajeswari Nagar, ECTV Nagar, Pasumpon Nagar, Grigori Street, Sekizhar Street, Udhaya Moorthi Street, Parts of Balaji Nagar and Ragavendra Nagar Main Road.
  • Madambakkam: Victoria Form, Rakesh Sharma Nagar, Kurinji Nagar, Paduvanchery Village, Agaramthen Village, Agaram Main Road and Kovilanchery Village.
  • Tambaram Radha Nagar: Church Road, Nadiu Shop Road, Ganapathipuram Main Road, Panchayat Colony, Viswanathan Street, Errikarai Street, Nagathamman Koil Street, Suguna Colony, Maninaicker Street, Sannathi Street, Selvaraj Street, Venketeswara Street, Palaniandavar Street and Ganapathipuram.
  • Tambaram Hasthinapuram: Kakkilanchavadi, Parts of Grand Southern Trunk Road, SBI Colony, Parts of Purushothaman Nagar, Gajalakshmi Nagar, NSR Road and Kumaran Kundram.
09:27 (IST)17 Jul 2020
Tamil Nadu reports 4,549 fresh COVID-19 cases and 69 deaths

Tamil Nadu reported 4,549 fresh COVID-19 cases and 69 deaths on Thursday, bringing its total numbers to 1,56,369 cases and 2,236 deaths respectively.

With 1157 new cases, Chennai’s tally went past the 80,000 mark. The number of cases in Chennai on Thursday were marginally higher than what the city had recorded in the past couple of days.

Neighbouring district Tiruvallur recorded the highest single-day spike of 526 cases. So far, 3181 cases have been recorded in the district. In other districts, the maximum cases reported were Madurai (267), Vellore (250) and Thiruvannamalai (212).

Read more

09:26 (IST)17 Jul 2020
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, unlock phase 1 in Tamil Nadu and more in the state throughout the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

Coronavirus, Tamil Nadu, COVID-19, Tamil Nadu government, Edappadi Palanisamy, Corona in Tamil Nadu, Corona cases in Tamil Nadu, Chennai news, Tamil Nadu news, Indian Express News The girl, who belonged to Sathankulam town in Thoothukudi district, used to go to her neighbour’s house to watch TV. (Representational)

A seven-year-old girl has been brutally murdered in Tamil Nadu for asking her neighbour to switch on the television, police officials said on Wednesday. Officials said two people have been arrested in connection with the incident, which had sent shock waves across the state.

Also Read | Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu: Labour and Employment minister tests positive; 4,549 fresh cases reported

The girl, who belonged to Sathankulam town in Thoothukudi district, used to go to her neighbour’s house to watch TV since her place doesn’t have electricity. On the day of the incident, the child asked the neighbour for the TV remote to switch the channel while he was having an argument with his father.

READ | Tamil Nadu: 7-year-old strangled to death by neighbour for asking him to change channel, 2 arrested

In a fit of rage, the man strangled the child and put the girl inside a plastic drum and covered the lid. Then, with the help of a friend, he dumped her body near a canal located two kilometers away from his house, the police said. The girl’s mother is a daily wage labourer.

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus July 15, 16 Highlights

