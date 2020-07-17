Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus Live Updates: Fourth state cabinet minister tests positive for COVID-19

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus News Live Updates: Dr. Nilofer Kafeel, Tamil Nadu Minister for Labour and Employment, tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. The minister had taken part in a few events in the state last week, before testing positive today.
The minister is the fourth state cabinet minister to test positive. With this, the number of legislators who have tested positive in the state has risen to 12.
So far, eight AIADMK legislators and four DMK legislators have tested positive, with one DMK MLA succumbing to the virus.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu reported 4,549 fresh COVID-19 cases and 69 deaths on Thursday, bringing its total numbers to 1,56,369 cases and 2,236 deaths respectively. With 1157 new cases, Chennai’s tally went past the 80,000 mark.
The state also recorded the highest single-day recoveries with 5,106 patients being discharged following treatment.
Tangedco has announced powercuts in parts of Chennai on Saturday from 9 am to 2 pm to carry out maintenance work.
Here are the areas which will be affected:
Tamil Nadu reported 4,549 fresh COVID-19 cases and 69 deaths on Thursday, bringing its total numbers to 1,56,369 cases and 2,236 deaths respectively.
With 1157 new cases, Chennai’s tally went past the 80,000 mark. The number of cases in Chennai on Thursday were marginally higher than what the city had recorded in the past couple of days.
Neighbouring district Tiruvallur recorded the highest single-day spike of 526 cases. So far, 3181 cases have been recorded in the district. In other districts, the maximum cases reported were Madurai (267), Vellore (250) and Thiruvannamalai (212).
Read more
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, unlock phase 1 in Tamil Nadu and more in the state throughout the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.