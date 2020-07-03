Tamil Nadu Coronavirus News Live Updates: State tally crosses 98,000 with 4343 new cases

Tamil Nadu recorded its highest single-day spike on Thursday with over 4000 cases. (PTI) Tamil Nadu recorded its highest single-day spike on Thursday with over 4000 cases. (PTI)

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 4,343 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the state’s overall tally to 98,392. Of the fresh cases, 2,027 were in Chennai; the city has reported 64,598 cases till date.

As many as 3,095 patients were discharged following treatment and 57 deaths were reported. With 57 fatalities, the state’s death toll rose to 1,321. Among the deceased, 12 had no comorbidities.

Meanwhile, four youth cleaning a septic tank in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi district died of asphyxiation on Thursday. The police said the incident happened at a house in Chekkarakudi, a village about 40 km west of Thoothukudi town.

The bodies were taken to Thoothukudi Government Medical College for a post-mortem exam. The house owner was booked and a probe is on.

In other news, the Madras High Court-appointed CB-CID team probing the custodial death of a trader and his son at Sathankulam police station near Thoothukudi arrested a total of four officers in connection with the case.