Tamil Nadu Coronavirus News Live Updates: State tally crosses 98,000 with 4343 new cases

Tamil Nadu recorded 4,343 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the state's overall tally to 98,392. Of the fresh cases, 2,027 were in Chennai; the city has reported 64,598 cases till date.
As many as 3,095 patients were discharged following treatment and 57 deaths were reported. With 57 fatalities, the state’s death toll rose to 1,321. Among the deceased, 12 had no comorbidities.
Meanwhile, four youth cleaning a septic tank in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi district died of asphyxiation on Thursday. The police said the incident happened at a house in Chekkarakudi, a village about 40 km west of Thoothukudi town.
The bodies were taken to Thoothukudi Government Medical College for a post-mortem exam. The house owner was booked and a probe is on.
In other news, the Madras High Court-appointed CB-CID team probing the custodial death of a trader and his son at Sathankulam police station near Thoothukudi arrested a total of four officers in connection with the case.
Two more AIADMK MLAs have tested positive COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, after N Sathan Prabhakar representing Paramakudi and R Kumaraguru representing Ulundurpet tested positive on Thursday. Both of them are currently undergoing treatment in a private hospital.
With this, the number of AIADMK MLAs who have tested positive has risen to four, while four DMK MLAs have also tested positive, taking the total number of legislators in Tamil Nadu who have tested positive to eight.
Among the eight MLAs, J Anbazhagan from the DMK succumbed to the virus in May.
Four youths cleaning a septic tank in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district died of asphyxiation on Thursday.
Pandi (24), Isakiraja (20), Bala (23), and Dinesh (20) hailed from the neighbouring Tirunelveli district. They had been engaged in the work since morning. At noon, one of them fainted inside the septic tank. “After that, the others too entered the tank one by one and managed to take him outside. While people rushed him to a hospital, the three others also fainted,” said a police officer.
Tamil Nadu recorded 4,343 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the state’s overall tally to 98,392. Of the fresh cases, 2,027 were in Chennai; the city has reported 64,598 cases till date. As many as 3,095 patients were discharged following treatment and 57 deaths were reported, taking the state's toll to 1321. Among the deceased, 12 had no comorbidities.
The infection continued to surge in other districts in the state. Madurai reported 273 cases, Chengalpattu recorded 171 fresh cases followed by Thiruvannamalai with 167. Tiruvallur reported 164 cases and Vellore 137.
A total of 33,488 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 12,35,692. As many as 4,836 children under the age of twelve, 81,74,522 people between the age group of 13 to 60 years and 11,811 persons above 60 years have tested positive in the state.
So far, 2,94,067 people have entered Tamil Nadu through various modes of transport and 3,620 have tested positive.
