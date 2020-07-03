scorecardresearch
Friday, July 03, 2020
COVID19
Tamil Nadu Coronavirus News Live Updates: State tally crosses 98,000 with 4343 new cases

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus (Covid-19), Lockdown Latest News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 4,343 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the state’s overall tally to 98,392. Of the fresh cases, 2,027 were in Chennai.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai | Updated: July 3, 2020 9:38:49 am
Tamil Nadu recorded its highest single-day spike on Thursday with over 4000 cases. (PTI)

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 4,343 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the state’s overall tally to 98,392. Of the fresh cases, 2,027 were in Chennai; the city has reported 64,598 cases till date.

As many as 3,095 patients were discharged following treatment and 57 deaths were reported. With 57 fatalities, the state’s death toll rose to 1,321. Among the deceased, 12 had no comorbidities.

Meanwhile, four youth cleaning a septic tank in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi district died of asphyxiation on Thursday. The police said the incident happened at a house in Chekkarakudi, a village about 40 km west of Thoothukudi town.

The bodies were taken to Thoothukudi Government Medical College for a post-mortem exam. The house owner was booked and a probe is on.

In other news, the Madras High Court-appointed CB-CID team probing the custodial death of a trader and his son at Sathankulam police station near Thoothukudi arrested a total of four officers in connection with the case.

Live Blog

09:38 (IST)03 Jul 2020
Two more AIADMK MLAs test positive for COVID-19

Two more AIADMK MLAs have tested positive COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, after N Sathan Prabhakar representing Paramakudi and R Kumaraguru representing Ulundurpet tested positive on Thursday. Both of them are currently undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

With this, the number of AIADMK MLAs who have tested positive has risen to four, while four DMK MLAs have also tested positive, taking the total number of legislators in Tamil Nadu who have tested positive to eight.

Among the eight MLAs, J Anbazhagan from the DMK succumbed to the virus in May.

09:34 (IST)03 Jul 2020
Four youth die of asphyxiation while cleaning septic tank

Four youths cleaning a septic tank in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi district died of asphyxiation on Thursday.

Pandi (24), Isakiraja (20), Bala (23), and Dinesh (20) hailed from the neighbouring Tirunelveli district. They had been engaged in the work since morning. At noon, one of them fainted inside the septic tank. “After that, the others too entered the tank one by one and managed to take him outside. While people rushed him to a hospital, the three others also fainted,” said a police officer.

Read more

09:33 (IST)03 Jul 2020
TN records 4,343 COVID-19 cases; total goes past 98,000 on Thursday

Tamil Nadu recorded 4,343 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the state’s overall tally to 98,392. Of the fresh cases, 2,027 were in Chennai; the city has reported 64,598 cases till date. As many as 3,095 patients were discharged following treatment and 57 deaths were reported, taking the state's toll to 1321. Among the deceased, 12 had no comorbidities. 

The infection continued to surge in other districts in the state. Madurai reported 273 cases, Chengalpattu recorded 171 fresh cases followed by Thiruvannamalai with 167. Tiruvallur reported 164 cases and Vellore 137.

A total of 33,488 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 12,35,692. As many as 4,836 children under the age of twelve, 81,74,522 people between the age group of 13 to 60 years and 11,811 persons above 60 years have tested positive in the state.

So far, 2,94,067 people have entered Tamil Nadu through various modes of transport and 3,620 have tested positive.

09:28 (IST)03 Jul 2020
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown in Tamil Nadu, unlock phase 1 and more across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

Tamil Nadu custodial deaths, Tamil Nadu custody deaths, Jeyaraj Bennix deaths, Jeyaraj Bennicks deaths, Tamil Nadu police torture deaths Bennix and his father Jeyaraj (right) died on June 22. (Illustration by Vishnu PP)

Friends of Police (FoP), a community policing initiative aimed to bring police and public closer, has denied any involvement in the custodial deaths of a father and son at Sathankulam police station as alleged.

READ | Tamil Nadu custodial deaths: Friends of Police deny role of their volunteers

Deceased Jeyaraj’s wife Selvarani, in her complaint, has stated that alongside the Sathankulam police officers, there were volunteers of FOP who took turns to torture her husband and son Bennicks. Refuting Selvarani’s claims, FoP Thursday issued a statement claiming that the volunteers in the question are neither registered as FoP members nor have attended any training sessions.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu custodial death impact: 80 cops to be sent for behaviour correction training

To many, the custodial deaths of Jeyaraj, 62, and his son Bennicks, 32, in Tamil Nadu’s Sathankulam town could be reminiscent of what Tamil writer M Chandrakumar had to face inside a 10×10 room at Guntur police station in Andhra Pradesh in 1983. It was just that Chandrakumar aka Auto Chandran was fortunate enough to have come out alive and tell his story of police brutality.

READ | ‘Shaken’: Tamil writer who faced custodial torture on Sathankulam deaths

Chandrakumar later wrote about the custodial torture and his time in jail in a book titled ‘Lockup’, which was published in 2006. The book was later adapted into a movie called ‘Visaranai’ (Interrogation) by filmmaker Vetrimaran. Speaking to indianexpress.com, Chandrakumar said he was shaken when he heard about the Sathankulam case in which the father-son duo was thrashed for hours on June 19 evening.

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus News July 1, 2 Highlights

