Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus Live Updates: Cases drop for the first time in a week with 5864 fresh cases

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu reported 5,864 fresh Covid-19 cases and 97 deaths on Thursday, taking its tally to 2,39,978 and fatalities to 3,838. This is a significant drop in numbers, with the state having reported close to 7,000 cases everyday for the past six days.

Among the deceased, eight had no comorbidities. A total of 5,295 patients were discharged on Thursday, taking the number of recoveries to 1,78,178. The number of active cases stood at 57,962.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday extended the lockdown in the state till August 31 but with more relaxations, including allowing private establishments to scale up workforce and permitting dine-in services in hotels and restaurants.

The development came after the CM held consultations with medical, public health experts and other senior ministers at the secretariat on Thursday. Edappadi further said there would be a complete lockdown on all Sundays next month.