Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus Live Updates: Cases drop for the first time in a week with 5864 fresh cases

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu reported 5,864 fresh Covid-19 cases and 97 deaths on Thursday, taking its tally to 2,39,978 and fatalities to 3,838. This is a significant drop in numbers, with the state having reported close to 7,000 cases everyday for the past six days.
Among the deceased, eight had no comorbidities. A total of 5,295 patients were discharged on Thursday, taking the number of recoveries to 1,78,178. The number of active cases stood at 57,962.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday extended the lockdown in the state till August 31 but with more relaxations, including allowing private establishments to scale up workforce and permitting dine-in services in hotels and restaurants.
The development came after the CM held consultations with medical, public health experts and other senior ministers at the secretariat on Thursday. Edappadi further said there would be a complete lockdown on all Sundays next month.
The AIADMK government on Thursday rechristened three metro stations in Chennai, naming all three after former state Chief Ministers from the AIADMK.
Alandur station has been renamed Arignar Anna Alandur Metro after the late C N Annadurai while Central metro station has been renamed Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M G Ramachandran Central Metro after the late M G Ramachandran. CMBT station has been renamed Puratchi Thalaivi Dr. J Jayalalithaa CMBT Metro after the late J Jayalalithaa.
As the Tamil Nadu government moves to acquire Jayalalithaa’s Veda Nilayam residence, in Chennai’s Poes Garden area, to set up a museum dedicated to the late chief minister, another story is emerging: that of Jayalalithaa as a book lover, a voracious reader and the owner of a collection of 8,376 books, with titles ranging from the Tamil classic Tirukkural to Jawaharlal Nehru’s The Discovery of India, from biographies to journals.
Officials and insiders who had direct access to Jayalalithaa and her residence recalled how she zealously maintained her books with serial numbers and title stickers. And of the long hours she spent reading on the first floor of Veda Nilayam.
The 8,376 books are part of the 32,721 ‘movable properties’ in Veda Nilayam listed by the state government.
Tamil Nadu, with 2,39,978 cases and 3838 deaths as of Thursday, is the fourth-most affected state in the country after Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. The largest chunk of the cases have been reported from capital city Chennai, followed by Thiruvallur and Madurai.
The state is still seeing a rise in daily cases. For six consecutive days, till Wednesday, the state recorded over 6,000 infections daily. While the 7,000 mark is yet to be breached, numbers have hovered very close to it for several days.
In more worrying signs, the disease has also started percolating to rural areas from urban centres. Further, frontline workers have been increasingly contracting the disease. From health to corporation officials, several people have tested positive for the disease in recent weeks.
With 1175 new cases, Chennai’s tally went past the 98,000 mark. Neighboring district Chengalpattu recorded 354 cases. A total of 14,197 cases have been recorded till date in the district. Other districts like Thiruvallur (325), Coimbatore (303) and Tirunelveli (272) reported maximum cases today.
The state has 119 testing facilities, of which 58 are run by the state government. Including today’s tally of 61,202, a total of 25,97,862 samples have been tested till date in Tamil Nadu.
As many as 11,970 children under the age of 12 and 1,98,09,327 between the age group of 13-60 and 29,915 persons above 60 years have tested positive in the state. So far, 4,62,131 have entered Tamil Nadu through various modes of transport and 5,424 have tested positive.
