Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus Live Updates: Cases continue to rise in Chennai as city COVID-19 tally crosses 1.25 lakh
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 42,06,617 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date. (Representational)
Tamil Nadu recorded 97 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 6517. 87 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities.
As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 53,541. Till date, 2,29,068 males, 1,50,288 females and 29 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 42,06,617 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 70,127 samples having been sent yesterday.
The state discharged 6047 patients following treatment yesterday, putting the total number of recoveries at 3,19,327.
Palaniswami has been careful to maintain most of the popular social welfare schemes launched by his predecessors, like the Rs 2,000 pongal dole. (PTI)
With just about a year left for Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, a rift has started emerging between the ruling AIADMK and the BJP. How this will impact the late J Jayalalithaa’s party as it tries to hold on to power for a third consecutive term depends on many factors including the plans of the national party and the re-entry of ousted party general secretary V K Sasikala, expected to walk out of prison in the next three months or so.
To start with, the party unity has been impacted by then CM O Panneerselvam’s attempt to wrest power from Sasikala soon after Jayalalithaa’s death. There is already chatter on who will become then next chief minister — Palaniswami or Panneerselvam. Many top leaders confirm that despite this confusion, Palaniswami will remain the party’s man for the top job.
A fresh sign of discord is showing among AIADMK ministers over the demand for a second capital for Tamil Nadu to ensure administrative efficiency. Political observers believe the state government has taken a leaf out of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, which has approved a three-capital plan.
As the clamour grew, Minister for Tamil Culture and Archaeology Mafoi Pandiarajan said Palaniswami would take a final call on the issue. The demand has been raised several times in the past. In 2004, there was much debate between Madurai and Trichy when the government sought to establish a new bench of the Madras High Court. It was eventually set up in Madurai.
Many AIADMK leaders believe the alliance with BJP is only bringing long-lasting harm to the party. However, the party in a way owes is very existence now to the BJP. Without the active role of the BJP and even some RSS leaders, the merger of rival factions led by EPS and OPS wouldn’t have happened in 2017. Without the merger, the ruling dispensation would have lost their strength in the Assembly before a powerful opposition led by DMK.
Tamil Nadu recorded 5975 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 3,79,385. Among these, Chennai reported 1298 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 1,25,389.
Besides Chennai, 352 cases were reported in Chengalpattu, 222 in Kancheepuram, 354 in Thiruvallur, 64 in Ariyalur, 392 in Coimbatore, 380 in Cuddalore, 12 in Dharmapuri, 178 in Dindigul, 45 in Erode, 93 in Kallakurichi, 181 in Kanyakumari, 49 in Karur, 19 in Krishnagiri, 105 in Madurai, 22 in Nagapattinam, 47 in Namakkal, 87 in Nilgiris, 30 in Perambalur, 155 in Pudukottai, 38 in Ramanathapuram, 155 in Ranipet, 261 in Salem, 43 in Sivagangai, 140 in Tenkasi, 116 in Thanjavur, 170 in Theni, 53 in Thirupathur, 100 in Thiruvannamalai, 29 in Thiruvarur, 91 in Thoothukudi, 158 in Tirunelveli, 75 in Tiruppur, 97 in Trichy, 180 in Vellore, 160 in Villupuram and 10 in Virudhunagar districts.
