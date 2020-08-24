Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus Live Updates: Cases continue to rise in Chennai as city COVID-19 tally crosses 1.25 lakh

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 42,06,617 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date. (Representational)

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 5975 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 3,79,385. Among these, Chennai reported 1298 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 1,25,389.

Tamil Nadu recorded 97 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 6517. 87 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities.

As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 53,541. Till date, 2,29,068 males, 1,50,288 females and 29 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 42,06,617 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 70,127 samples having been sent yesterday.

The state discharged 6047 patients following treatment yesterday, putting the total number of recoveries at 3,19,327.