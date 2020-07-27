Tamil Nadu Coronavirus Live Updates: State tally crosses 2 lakh with 6986 fresh cases

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded its highest single-day count for the fourth consecutive day with 6986 fresh cases reported in the state on Sunday. With this, the state Covid-19 tally has risen to 2,13,713. Among these, Chennai reported 1155 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 94,695.
Tamil Nadu recorded 85 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 3494. 75 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities.
As of Sunday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 53,703. Till date, 1,29,768 males, 83,932 females and 23 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 23,52,463 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 64,129 samples having been sent today.
The state discharged 5471 patients following treatment Sunday, putting the total number of recoveries at 1,56,526.
Tangedco has announced a powercut in parts of Chennai today from 9 am to 2 pm to carry out maintenance work.
The following areas will be affected:
Actor Vijayalakshmi attempted suicide on Sunday, alleging harassment and bullying by followers of Naam Thamizhar party leader Seeman and Panankattu Padai’s Hari Nadar. She is currently under treatment at a Chennai hospital.
Vijayalakshmi is known for films like Friends and Boss Engira Baskaran. She recently made headlines for speaking against Seeman and the torture she was allegedly facing from the actor-turned-politician and his party.
In the video which was uploaded on Sunday evening, Vijayalakshmi said, “This is my last video and I have been in tremendous stress in the last four months because of Seeman and his partymen. I tried my level best to survive all these days because of my mother and sister, but I have been humiliated in the media by Harinadar recently.”
A total of 16 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Chennai over the last 24 hours. Seven deaths were recorded in Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, three in Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital, two in Tamil Nadu Super Specialty Hospital at Omandurar Estate, one in Government Stanley Medical College and Hospital and three in private hospitals across the city.
