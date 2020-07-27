Tamil Nadu Coronavirus Live Updates: State tally crosses 2 lakh with 6986 fresh cases

scorecardresearch
Monday, July 27, 2020
By: Express Web Desk | Chennai | Updated: July 27, 2020 9:42:50 am
Tamil Nadu, COVID-19, Covid cases in Tamil Nadu A mural dedicated to frontline warriors of the state in Chennai. Express Photo: Srinivas K

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded its highest single-day count for the fourth consecutive day with 6986 fresh cases reported in the state on Sunday. With this, the state Covid-19 tally has risen to 2,13,713. Among these, Chennai reported 1155 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 94,695.

Tamil Nadu recorded 85 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 3494. 75 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities.

As of Sunday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 53,703. Till date, 1,29,768 males, 83,932 females and 23 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 23,52,463 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 64,129 samples having been sent today.

The state discharged 5471 patients following treatment Sunday, putting the total number of recoveries at 1,56,526.

Live Blog

09:42 (IST)27 Jul 2020
Power to be suspended in parts of Chennai today

Tangedco has announced a powercut in parts of Chennai today from 9 am to 2 pm to carry out maintenance work. 

The following areas will be affected:

  • Thiruverkadu: Ram Nagar, RMK Chola Garden, Checkresawer Nagar, Sundara Cholapuram Village, Green Park, Aravind Nagar, KBS Nagar, Sundara Vinayagar Nagar and Paruthipattu Road.
09:38 (IST)27 Jul 2020
Actor Vijayalakshmi attempts suicide, hospitalised

Actor Vijayalakshmi attempted suicide on Sunday, alleging harassment and bullying by followers of Naam Thamizhar party leader Seeman and Panankattu Padai’s Hari Nadar. She is currently under treatment at a Chennai hospital.

Vijayalakshmi is known for films like Friends and Boss Engira Baskaran. She recently made headlines for speaking against Seeman and the torture she was allegedly facing from the actor-turned-politician and his party.

In the video which was uploaded on Sunday evening, Vijayalakshmi said, “This is my last video and I have been in tremendous stress in the last four months because of Seeman and his partymen. I tried my level best to survive all these days because of my mother and sister, but I have been humiliated in the media by Harinadar recently.”

Read more

09:30 (IST)27 Jul 2020
16 people succumb to COVID-19 in Chennai over the last 24 hours

A total of 16 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Chennai over the last 24 hours. Seven deaths were recorded in Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, three in Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital, two in Tamil Nadu Super Specialty Hospital at Omandurar Estate, one in Government Stanley Medical College and Hospital and three in private hospitals across the city. 

09:19 (IST)27 Jul 2020
Close to 7000 cases recorded on Sunday

Tamil Nadu recorded its highest single-day count for the fourth consecutive day with 6986 fresh cases reported in the state on Sunday. With this, the state Covid-19 tally has risen to 2,13,713. Among these, Chennai reported 1155 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 94,695.

Tamil Nadu recorded 85 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 3494. 75 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities.

The state discharged 5471 patients following treatment Sunday, putting the total number of recoveries at 1,56,526.

09:18 (IST)27 Jul 2020
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown in Tamil Nadu and more across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

His post-retirement plans include a trip to the Himalayas. “If there was no corona lockdown, now I would have been in the Himalayas. This corona ruined everything”, he says.

For over a decade postman D Sivan braved harsh weather, hilly terrain, and even wild animals to deliver mail to some of the most remote areas of Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor. “I had been chased by a mother elephant once. On that day, I thought I wouldn’t survive to deliver mail to those eagerly waiting for my arrival with good news,” he recalls over a phone conversation.

READ | Meet postman Sivan, who trekked 15 kms daily through forest to deliver mail

On March 7 this year, the 65-year-old hung up his khaki satchel in which he carried letters and pension money. In a career spanning nearly 35 years, it was only in the last decade that Sivan’s job was filled with adventure.

Also Read | Tamil actors fined for entering restricted area in Kodaikanal

A 62-year-old widow living alone in her apartment in Chennai city suburbs has filed a police complaint against ABVP national president Dr Subbiah Shanmugam, accusing him of harassment, including urinating and throwing used surgical masks at her doorstep.

READ | Woman accuses ABVP president of harassment over parking slot in Chennai

The incident reportedly followed a disagreement over parking slots at the housing society. The woman, who does not want to be identified, demanded payment for his use of a parking slot owned by her. In her complaint, filed at the Adambakkam Police Station on July 11, the woman has attached CCTV footage and photos that purportedly show the ABVP leader urinating at her doorstep.

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus July 24, 25 Highlights

