Tamil Nadu Coronavirus Live Updates: State tally crosses 2 lakh with 6986 fresh cases

A mural dedicated to frontline warriors of the state in Chennai. Express Photo: Srinivas K A mural dedicated to frontline warriors of the state in Chennai. Express Photo: Srinivas K

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded its highest single-day count for the fourth consecutive day with 6986 fresh cases reported in the state on Sunday. With this, the state Covid-19 tally has risen to 2,13,713. Among these, Chennai reported 1155 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 94,695.

Tamil Nadu recorded 85 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 3494. 75 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities.

As of Sunday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 53,703. Till date, 1,29,768 males, 83,932 females and 23 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 23,52,463 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 64,129 samples having been sent today.

The state discharged 5471 patients following treatment Sunday, putting the total number of recoveries at 1,56,526.