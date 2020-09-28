Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus Live Updates: State tally crosses 5.8 lakh with 5791 cases, 80 deaths

There are 46,341 active cases as of Sunday. Express Photo: Srinivas K

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 5,791 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 5,80,808. Among these, Chennai reported 1,280 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 1,63,423.

Tamil Nadu recorded 80 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 9,313. 77 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities.

As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 46,341. Till date, 3,50,462 males, 2,30,316 females and 30 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 71,00,660 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 96,102 samples having been sent yesterday.

The state discharged 5,706 patients following treatment Sunday, putting the total number of recoveries at 5,25,154.