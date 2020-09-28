scorecardresearch
Monday, September 28, 2020
Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus Live Updates: State tally crosses 5.8 lakh with 5791 cases, 80 deaths

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai | Updated: September 28, 2020 9:28:54 am
There are 46,341 active cases as of Sunday. Express Photo: Srinivas K

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 5,791 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 5,80,808. Among these, Chennai reported 1,280 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 1,63,423.

Tamil Nadu recorded 80 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 9,313. 77 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities.

As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 46,341. Till date, 3,50,462 males, 2,30,316 females and 30 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 71,00,660 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 96,102 samples having been sent yesterday.

The state discharged 5,706 patients following treatment Sunday, putting the total number of recoveries at 5,25,154.

Live Blog

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus (COVID-19) Live Updates: Catch the latest news and updates in Chennai and other cities as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown in Tamil Nadu, unlock 4 and more through the day. Follow updates in Tamil on our IE Tamil blog. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news

09:28 (IST)28 Sep 2020
Statue of Periyar found smeared with saffron dye

A statue of reformist leader E V Ramasamy Periyar in Trichy was found smeared with saffron dye on Sunday by unidentified miscreants, drawing strong responses from political leaders in Tamil Nadu.

A slipper was also found near the statue at Samathuvapuram colony in Inamkulathur here early this morning, police said, adding that a case has been registered for defacing and vandalising the statue.

Political leaders, including DMK chief M K Stalin slammed the incident, the second such one in the state in recent months, after a statue of the rational leader was found daubed in saffron in Coimbatore.

Read more

09:27 (IST)28 Sep 2020
Cases on the rise in Chennai as city records over 1000 cases after weeks

09:27 (IST)28 Sep 2020
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown in Tamil Nadu and more across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

vijay sethupathi Director Seenu Ramasamy is currently working on the post-production of his next film Mamanithan starring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. (Photo: Vijay Sethupathi/Instagram)

The Tamil film industry is slowly getting back on its feet after the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Many big-budget movies, including Superstar Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe, halted their shooting due to the pandemic.

READ | How Kollywood is getting back on its feet post Covid-19

Following multiple requests from senior directors and producers, the Tamil Nadu government gave its nod for the resumption of film and television shooting with certain restrictions, which included that only 75 people can be on the set and the entire crew should follow all the precautionary measures listed by the government.

Also Read | Statue of Periyar found smeared with saffron dye

Amid protests against the bifurcation of Chennai’s Anna University, members of the Anna University Teachers Association (AUTA) have written to Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit seeking his appointment to discuss the issue.

READ | Anna University bifurcation raises a storm, staff say will undo years of hard work

Voicing their dissent, AUTA members have been protesting since Monday. Wearing black badges, AUTA said that the bifurcation will undo all the hard work that had gone into making Anna University a reputed institute of learning in Chennai.

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus September 25, 26 Highlights

