Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus Live Updates: State tally crosses 5.8 lakh with 5791 cases, 80 deaths

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 5,791 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 5,80,808. Among these, Chennai reported 1,280 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 1,63,423.
Tamil Nadu recorded 80 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 9,313. 77 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities.
As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 46,341. Till date, 3,50,462 males, 2,30,316 females and 30 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 71,00,660 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 96,102 samples having been sent yesterday.
The state discharged 5,706 patients following treatment Sunday, putting the total number of recoveries at 5,25,154.
A statue of reformist leader E V Ramasamy Periyar in Trichy was found smeared with saffron dye on Sunday by unidentified miscreants, drawing strong responses from political leaders in Tamil Nadu.
A slipper was also found near the statue at Samathuvapuram colony in Inamkulathur here early this morning, police said, adding that a case has been registered for defacing and vandalising the statue.
Political leaders, including DMK chief M K Stalin slammed the incident, the second such one in the state in recent months, after a statue of the rational leader was found daubed in saffron in Coimbatore.
