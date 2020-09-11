scorecardresearch
Friday, September 11, 2020
Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus Live Updates: Recoveries inching towards 4.3 lakh mark with 6185 patients discharged

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai | Updated: September 11, 2020 10:39:52 am
Delhi COVID cases, Delhi coronavirus cases, coronavirus cases Delhi, Delhi news, city news, Indian ExpressAccording to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 56,30,323 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 85,473 samples having been sent yesterday. (Representational)

Live Blog

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus (COVID-19) Live Updates: Catch the latest news and updates in Chennai and other cities as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown in Tamil Nadu, unlock 4 and more through the day. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news

10:39 (IST)11 Sep 2020
SPB’s son SP Charan: Dad is comfortable and not in sedation

SP Charan took to Instagram on Thursday to share an update about his father SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health. Charan said the singer-actor’s recovery continues to be slow and steady. The filmmaker added that his father is comfortable and not in sedation, though he is still on the ventilator.

“Everything is going smooth. We don’t expect any complications of infections or anything like that. So all seems well. Thanks to your prayers, your wishes. We are grateful for your concern and affection towards dad,” he said in the video posted on Instagram.

Read more

09:41 (IST)11 Sep 2020
108 flights to fly between Chennai and major cities

A total of 108 flights will be operated between Chennai and major cities today, with 54 arrivals and 54 departures scheduled at the Chennai International Airport.

09:31 (IST)11 Sep 2020
5528 fresh cases, 64 deaths reported

Tamil Nadu recorded 5528 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 4,86,052. Among these, Chennai reported 991 positive cases, bringing the city's total to 1,45,606.

Tamil Nadu recorded 64 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 8154. 58 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 6185 patients following treatment today, putting the total number of recoveries at 4,29,416.

As of Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 48,482. Till date, 2,93,154 males, 1,92,869 females and 29 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 56,30,323 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 85,473 samples having been sent yesterday.

09:30 (IST)11 Sep 2020
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown in Tamil Nadu and more across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

Covai Trans Kitchen, Coimbatore, Transgenders, Restaurant The restaurant staff had undergone training in catering service at CSI Bishop Appasamy College of Arts and Science.

In probably the first of its kind, a group of transgenders opened a restaurant in the RS Puram area near Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. The ‘Covai Trans Kitchen’ is run by a group of 10 transgenders and can seat 32 people at once.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Coimbatore District Transgender Association president Sangeetha said many of their community members had lost jobs due to Covid-19 and this pushed them to start something of their own.

READ | ‘Trans-kitchen’ in Coimbatore woos diners with biryani and more

The restaurant staff had even undergone training in catering service at CSI Bishop Appasamy College of Arts and Science.

The Tamil Nadu government has discovered a scam amounting to over Rs 110 crore in the PM-Kisan Scheme, with money withdrawn fraudulently online with the help of government officials and local-level politicians. Initial estimates show nearly five-and-a-half lakh people may have benefited as advantage was taken of clearance norms being relaxed after the Covid-19 lockdown began.

READ | PM-Kisan norms eased for Covid, TN probes Rs 110 crore fraud, 18 held

Principal Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi said they first noticed the unusually high number of beneficiaries being added to the scheme in August, especially from 13 districts. While 18 people, all ‘agents’ or ‘brokers’, have been arrested, 80-odd officials associated with agricultural schemes have been dismissed and 34 officials suspended, Bedi said. The suspended officials include three assistant directors of the Agriculture Department.

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus September 9, 10 Highlights

