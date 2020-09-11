Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus Live Updates: Recoveries inching towards 4.3 lakh mark with 6185 patients discharged

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 5528 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 4,86,052. Among these, Chennai reported 991 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 1,45,606.
Tamil Nadu recorded 64 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 8154. 58 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities.
As of Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 48,482. Till date, 2,93,154 males, 1,92,869 females and 29 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 56,30,323 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 85,473 samples having been sent yesterday.
The state discharged 6185 patients following treatment today, putting the total number of recoveries at 4,29,416.
SP Charan took to Instagram on Thursday to share an update about his father SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health. Charan said the singer-actor’s recovery continues to be slow and steady. The filmmaker added that his father is comfortable and not in sedation, though he is still on the ventilator.
“Everything is going smooth. We don’t expect any complications of infections or anything like that. So all seems well. Thanks to your prayers, your wishes. We are grateful for your concern and affection towards dad,” he said in the video posted on Instagram.
A total of 108 flights will be operated between Chennai and major cities today, with 54 arrivals and 54 departures scheduled at the Chennai International Airport.
