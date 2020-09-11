Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus Live Updates: Recoveries inching towards 4.3 lakh mark with 6185 patients discharged

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 56,30,323 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 85,473 samples having been sent yesterday. (Representational)

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 5528 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 4,86,052. Among these, Chennai reported 991 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 1,45,606.

Tamil Nadu recorded 64 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 8154. 58 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities.

As of Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 48,482. Till date, 2,93,154 males, 1,92,869 females and 29 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

The state discharged 6185 patients following treatment today, putting the total number of recoveries at 4,29,416.