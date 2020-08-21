Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus Live Updates: Cases on the rise in Chennai as city records 1175 positive cases
Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus (Covid-19), Lockdown Latest News Live Updates: As of Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 52,283. Till date, 2,18,123 males, 1,43,283 females and 29 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 39,88,599 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 75,076 samples having been sent yesterday. (Representational)
Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 5986 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 3,61,435. Among these, Chennai reported 1175 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 1,21,450.
Tamil Nadu recorded 116 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 6239.
The state discharged 5742 patients following treatment yesterday, putting the total number of recoveries at 3,01,913.
As the clamour grew, Minister for Tamil Culture and Archaeology Mafoi Pandiarajan said Palaniswami would take a final call on the issue. (File)
A fresh sign of discord is showing among AIADMK ministers over the demand for a second capital for Tamil Nadu to ensure administrative efficiency. Political observers believe the state government has taken a leaf out of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, which has approved a three-capital plan.
On Wednesday, state Tourism Minister Vellamandi N Natarajan, who represents the Tiruchirappalli East constituency, said the city should be made the second capital as it was the dream of former Chief Minister and AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran.
Natarajan’s plea came a couple of days after Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar, who is in charge of Madurai West district for the AIADMK, urged Palaniswami to make Madurai, referred to as the temple city of Tamil Nadu, the second capital. His views were echoed by Minister for Co-operation Sellur Raju.
Rahman was a five-time MLA and secured a hattrick victory from the Chepauk constituency, in 1977, 1980, and 1984. He successfully contested from Poonga Nagar in 1989 and from Ramanathapuram in 1996. In a statement, DMK president MK Stalin condoled Rahman’s death and called it a great personal loss.
Former Tamil Nadu cabinet minister and senior DMK leader A Rahman Khan passed away on Thursday. Rahman, 77, was undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Chennai.
Rahman was a five-time MLA and secured a hattrick victory from the Chepauk constituency, in 1977, 1980, and 1984. He successfully contested from Poonga Nagar in 1989 and from Ramanathapuram in 1996.
During the DMK regime in 1996, when M Karunanidhi was the chief minister, Rahman was appointed as the Minister for Labour Welfare. He also served as a party’s spokesperson. Rahman was a member of DMK’s high-level working committee. In a statement, DMK president MK Stalin condoled Rahman’s death and called it a great personal loss.
Tamil Nadu recorded 116 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 6239. The state discharged 5742 patients following treatment yesterday, putting the total number of recoveries at 3,01,913.
