Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus Live Updates: Cases on the rise in Chennai as city records 1175 positive cases

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 5986 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 3,61,435. Among these, Chennai reported 1175 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 1,21,450.

Tamil Nadu recorded 116 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 6239.

As of Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 52,283. Till date, 2,18,123 males, 1,43,283 females and 29 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 39,88,599 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 75,076 samples having been sent yesterday.

The state discharged 5742 patients following treatment yesterday, putting the total number of recoveries at 3,01,913.