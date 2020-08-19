Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus Live Updates: State tally nears 3.5 lakh with 5709 fresh cases

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 5709 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 3,49,654. Among these, Chennai reported 1182 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 1,19,059.
Tamil Nadu recorded 121 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 6007. 108 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities.
As of Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 53,860. Till date, 2,10,953 males, 1,38,672 females and 29 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 37,12,657 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 65,075 samples having been sent today.
The state discharged 5950 patients following treatment yesterday, putting the total number of recoveries at 2,89,757.
A total of 77 flights will fly between Chennai and major cities today, with 39 departures and 38 arrivals scheduled at the Chennai International Airport.
The Madras High Court on Tuesday dismissed Vedanta’s plea challenging the closure of its Sterlite Copper smelter plant in Tuticorin and refused to allow its reopening.
The company, in response, said it would look into available legal remedies “in the pursuit of justice”.
A special bench of Justices T S Sivagnanam and V Bhavani Subbaroyan observed that the chain of events will “clearly reveal that the petitioner has been a chronic defaulter, taking advantage of the slackness on the part of the regulator they have been carrying thus far”.
Read more
The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC), Tamil Nadu Monday sent a notice to the director of Medical and Rural Health Services after an incident of a government hospital employee dragging a patient out of his wheel-chair came into light. A video of the assault, which was purportedly recorded by another patient, went viral on social media.
The incident took place at the in-patient ward in Krishnagiri Government Hospital. In the video, hospital employee Baskaran, 40, is seen losing his cool after he was asked by the patient to help him reach his bed. Baskaran was also heard mouthing expletives at the patient before leaving him on the floor.
On Monday, the SHRC took suo motu cognisance of a news report published in Tamil Daily Dinamalar and asked the commission for a detailed report on the incident within three weeks. “Now, therefore, take notice that the matter will be listed for further consideration before this commission after three weeks. You are required to submit the report by post without fail,” the notice read.
Read more
Tamil Nadu recorded 5709 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 3,49,654. Among these, Chennai reported 1182 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 1,19,059.
Tamil Nadu recorded 121 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 6007. 108 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities.
As of Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 53,860. According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 37,12,657 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 65,075 samples having been sent today.
The state discharged 5950 patients following treatment yesterday, putting the total number of recoveries at 2,89,757.
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown in Tamil Nadu and more in the state throughout the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.