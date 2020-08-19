Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus Live Updates: State tally nears 3.5 lakh with 5709 fresh cases

The state tally is now 3,49,654. (Representational)

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 5709 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 3,49,654. Among these, Chennai reported 1182 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 1,19,059.

Tamil Nadu recorded 121 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 6007. 108 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities.

As of Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 53,860. Till date, 2,10,953 males, 1,38,672 females and 29 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 37,12,657 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 65,075 samples having been sent today.

The state discharged 5950 patients following treatment yesterday, putting the total number of recoveries at 2,89,757.