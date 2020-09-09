Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus Live Updates: Legislators to undergo COVID-19 tests ahead of Assembly session on Sept 14

The tests will be carried out at the assembly campus and the MLA hostel.

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus News Live Updates: Ahead of the scheduled Tamil Nadu assembly session at Chennai’s Kalaivanar Arangam on September 14, the Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday issued a circular stating that all the legislative members will be subject to COVID-19 testing 72 hours before they enter the assembly meet.

Also Read | Next TN Assembly session may take place outside Fort St. George: A brief history of secretariat venues

The tests will be carried out at the assembly campus and the MLA hostel.

All the members, including department officials, assembly workers, security personnel and journalists among other who will be entering the assembly premises should undergo testing in their areas from September 11 through the health officials in each district. The government has made arrangements in the respective areas for the same.

All members entering Kalaivanar Arangam should obtain COVID-19 negative certificate before entering the premises.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu recorded 5684 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 4,74,940. Among these, Chennai reported 988 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 1,43,603.

Tamil Nadu recorded 87 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 8012. 84 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 6599 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 4,16,715.