Wednesday, September 09, 2020
Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus Live Updates: Legislators to undergo COVID-19 tests ahead of Assembly session on Sept 14

All members entering Kalaivanar Arangam should obtain COVID-19 negative certificate before entering the premises.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai | Updated: September 9, 2020 9:49:42 am
Tamil Nadu assembly passes resolution against Centre's Mekedatu nodThe tests will be carried out at the assembly campus and the MLA hostel.

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus News Live Updates: Ahead of the scheduled Tamil Nadu assembly session at Chennai’s Kalaivanar Arangam on September 14, the Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday issued a circular stating that all the legislative members will be subject to COVID-19 testing 72 hours before they enter the assembly meet.

The tests will be carried out at the assembly campus and the MLA hostel.

All the members, including department officials, assembly workers, security personnel and journalists among other who will be entering the assembly premises should undergo testing in their areas from September 11 through the health officials in each district. The government has made arrangements in the respective areas for the same.

All members entering Kalaivanar Arangam should obtain COVID-19 negative certificate before entering the premises.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu recorded 5684 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 4,74,940. Among these, Chennai reported 988 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 1,43,603.

Tamil Nadu recorded 87 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 8012. 84 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 6599 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 4,16,715.

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus (COVID-19) Live Updates: Catch the latest news and updates in Chennai and other cities as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown in Tamil Nadu, unlock 4 and more through the day.

09:49 (IST)09 Sep 2020
PM-Kisan norms eased for Covid, TN probes Rs 110 crore fraud, 18 held

The Tamil Nadu government has discovered a scam amounting to over Rs 110 crore in the PM-Kisan Scheme, with money withdrawn fraudulently online with the help of government officials and local-level politicians. Initial estimates show nearly five-and-a-half lakh people may have benefited as advantage was taken of clearance norms being relaxed after the Covid-19 lockdown began.

Principal Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi said they first noticed the unusually high number of beneficiaries being added to the scheme in August, especially from 13 districts. While 18 people, all ‘agents’ or ‘brokers’, have been arrested, 80-odd officials associated with agricultural schemes have been dismissed and 34 officials suspended, Bedi said. The suspended officials include three assistant directors of the Agriculture Department.

As per officials, the modus operandi was simple. Under the PM-Kisan or Pradhan Mantri-Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme, Rs 6,000 is paid annually to a member of a landholding family, in three instalments. Since March, this has been cleared on the basis of entry of details such as names, size of plots, and bank and Aadhaar details of beneficiaries on a government portal, with district authorities approving the same using a login and password. The officials involved in the scam allegedly shared the login and password details with brokers. The latter, in turn, earned up to Rs 2,000 per beneficiary. Since March, two instalments have been paid out per beneficiary.

09:38 (IST)09 Sep 2020
Death toll crosses 8000 with 87 deaths reported

Tamil Nadu recorded 5684 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 4,74,940. Among these, Chennai reported 988 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 1,43,603. 

Tamil Nadu recorded 87 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 8012. 84 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 6599 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 4,16,715.

As of Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 50,213. Till date, 2,83,383 males, 1,88,528 females and 29 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 54,62,277 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 81,066 samples having been sent yesterday.

09:37 (IST)09 Sep 2020
09:34 (IST)09 Sep 2020
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown in Tamil Nadu and more across Chennai and Tamil Nadu.

tamil nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami, bodies of students from Russia, medical students in russia, tamil nadu news, indian express Palaniswami also launched a dedicated portal of the state Health and Family Welfare Department to help eye donors. (File)

Of the Rs 110 crore-plus siphoned off, Rs 32 crore has been retrieved, mostly from bank accounts directly. The government said they expected to retrieve the remaining amount too, within 40 days.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Monday pledged to donate his eyes, the government said. He also launched a dedicated portal of the state Health and Family Welfare Department to help eye donors.

“Chief minister Edapadi K Palaniswami pledged to donate his eyes and was presented with the certificate (for this purpose) by Principal Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan,” an official release here said.

He also launched the website http://www.hmis.tn.gov.in/eye- donor, which would be helpful to people interested in eye donation.

