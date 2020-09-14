scorecardresearch
Monday, September 14, 2020
Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus News Live Updates: Assembly session to begin at Kalaivanar Arangam today

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus (Covid-19), Lockdown Latest News Live Updates: For the first time in 10 years, Tamil Nadu’s Legislative assembly session is taking place outside the historic Fort St.George in Chennai, which is often described as the seat of power.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai | Updated: September 14, 2020 10:21:16 am
Kalaivanar Arangam, Tamil Nadu Assembly, ChennaiAhead of the assembly session at Kalaivanar Arangam, the Tamil Nadu government had directed all the legislative members to take a COVID-19 test 72 hours prior to the meet. Express Photo: Srinivas K

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Tamil Nadu assembly session is set to take place at Kalaivanar Arangam in Omandurar Government Estate in Chennai today. The session will take place on the third floor of the newly built multi-purpose auditorium at 10 am.

For the first time in 10 years, Tamil Nadu’s Legislative assembly session is taking place outside the historic Fort St.George in Chennai, which is often described as the seat of power. Officials had said that the decision was taken as physical distancing cannot be achieved in the available space at Fort St.George.

Ahead of the assembly session, the Tamil Nadu government had directed all the legislative members to take a COVID-19 test 72 hours prior to the meet. The tests were scheduled to be carried out at the assembly campus and the MLA hostel. All the members, including department officials, assembly workers, security personnel and journalists among other who will be entering the assembly premises were directed to undergo testing in their areas from September 11 through the health officials in each district. The government had made arrangements in the respective areas for the same.

Also Read | Next TN Assembly session may take place outside Fort St. George: A brief history of secretariat venues

All members entering Kalaivanar Arangam should obtain COVID-19 negative certificate before entering the premises.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu recorded 5693 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 5,02,579. Among these, Chennai reported 994 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 1,48,584. Tamil Nadu recorded 74 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 8381.

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus (COVID-19) Live Updates: Catch the latest news and updates in Chennai and other cities as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown in Tamil Nadu, unlock 4 and more through the day. Follow updates in Tamil on our IE Tamil blog. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news

10:21 (IST)14 Sep 2020
DMK MLAs enter Assembly wearing 'Ban NEET, Save TN Students' masks
09:43 (IST)14 Sep 2020
Power to be suspended in parts of Chennai today

Tangedco has announced a powercut in parts of Chennai today from 9 am to 2 pm to carry out maintenance work.

Here are the affected areas:

  • Adyar: Gandhi Nagar - 3rd, 4th Main Roads and 2nd, 3rd Crescent Park Roads.
09:42 (IST)14 Sep 2020
126 flights to fly between Chennai and major cities

A total of 126 flights will fly between Chennai and major cities today, with 63 arrivals and 63 departures scheduled at the Chennai International Airport.

09:40 (IST)14 Sep 2020
Cases cross 5 lakh in state

Tamil Nadu recorded 5693 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 5,02,759. Among these, Chennai reported 994 positive cases, bringing the city's total to 1,48,584.

Tamil Nadu recorded 74 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 8381. 66 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 5717 patients following treatment yesterday, putting the total number of recoveries at 4,47,366.

As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 47,012. Till date, 3,03,201 males, 1,99,529 females and 29 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 58,88,086 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 84,308 samples having been sent yesterday.

09:35 (IST)14 Sep 2020
Legislators, staff, journalists undergo COVID-19 tests 72-hours prior

Ahead of the assembly session, the Tamil Nadu government had directed all the legislative members to take a COVID-19 test 72 hours prior to the meet. The tests were scheduled to be carried out at the assembly campus and the MLA hostel.

All the members, including department officials, assembly workers, security personnel and journalists among other who will be entering the assembly premises were directed to undergo testing in their areas from September 11 through the health officials in each district. The government had made arrangements in the respective areas for the same.

All members entering Kalaivanar Arangam should obtain COVID-19 negative certificate before entering the premises.

09:34 (IST)14 Sep 2020
Assembly session to begin at 10 am

The three-day Tamil Nadu assembly session is set to take place at Kalaivanar Arangam in Omandurar Government Estate in Chennai today. The session will take place on the third floor of the newly built multi-purpose auditorium at 10 am.

For the first time in 10 years, Tamil Nadu’s Legislative assembly session is taking place outside the historic Fort St.George in Chennai, which is often described as the seat of power. Officials had said that the decision was taken as physical distancing cannot be achieved in the available space at Fort St.George.

09:31 (IST)14 Sep 2020
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on Tamil Nadu rains, COVID-19, lockdown in Tamil Nadu and more across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

Tamil Nadu Plastic Wall, Nilgiris Plastic Wall, Plastic Wall at Nilgiris, Plastic Wall Tamil Nadu, India news, Indian Express The wall made of waste materials.

The ‘Plastic Wall’ project in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris district will soon be turned into a solid wall using a Gabion mesh, as per a new experiment by the municipality. The Plastic Wall – a project which was kick-started on June 5, 2020, on the occasion of ‘World Environment Day’ – is now 26.75 meters with at least 12000 kg plastic waste (non-saleable and non-recyclable).

READ | This ‘Plastic Wall’ in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris helps prevent landslides

Talking about the Plastic Wall, PM Malamurugan, sanitary Inspector at the Coonoor municipality, said, “Normally, we build walls with bricks, but these are built by soiled and other non-recyclable waste particles. Our Municipal Health Officer J Ragunathan suggested this idea. Plastics take approximately 120 years to decompose, so we thought why shouldn’t we experiment with this.”

The Income Tax Department on Friday moved a petition in Madras High Court accusing Oscar-winning music composer A R Rahman of evading tax by allegedly routing income through his non-profit organisation, A R Rahman Foundation. Admitting the appeal, a High Court division bench of Justices T S Sivagnanam and V Bhavani Subbaroyan ordered a notice to be issued to Rahman.

READ | I-T dept says tax evasion by A R Rahman, moves plea in Madras HC

In the petition, the I-T Department has asked whether the composer was using A R Rahman Foundation as a “conduit for accounting his own untaxed income, and as a tool for siphoning his funds”. The petition alleges that Rahman had routed income of Rs 3.47 crore through the Foundation, a registered charitable trust that he directly manages.

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus September 11, 12 Highlights

