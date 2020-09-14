Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus News Live Updates: Assembly session to begin at Kalaivanar Arangam today

Ahead of the assembly session at Kalaivanar Arangam, the Tamil Nadu government had directed all the legislative members to take a COVID-19 test 72 hours prior to the meet. Express Photo: Srinivas K

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Tamil Nadu assembly session is set to take place at Kalaivanar Arangam in Omandurar Government Estate in Chennai today. The session will take place on the third floor of the newly built multi-purpose auditorium at 10 am.

For the first time in 10 years, Tamil Nadu’s Legislative assembly session is taking place outside the historic Fort St.George in Chennai, which is often described as the seat of power. Officials had said that the decision was taken as physical distancing cannot be achieved in the available space at Fort St.George.

Ahead of the assembly session, the Tamil Nadu government had directed all the legislative members to take a COVID-19 test 72 hours prior to the meet. The tests were scheduled to be carried out at the assembly campus and the MLA hostel. All the members, including department officials, assembly workers, security personnel and journalists among other who will be entering the assembly premises were directed to undergo testing in their areas from September 11 through the health officials in each district. The government had made arrangements in the respective areas for the same.

Also Read | Next TN Assembly session may take place outside Fort St. George: A brief history of secretariat venues

All members entering Kalaivanar Arangam should obtain COVID-19 negative certificate before entering the premises.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu recorded 5693 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 5,02,579. Among these, Chennai reported 994 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 1,48,584. Tamil Nadu recorded 74 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 8381.