Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus Live Updates: Class 10 SSLC results to be announced today

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus News Live Updates: The results of the Class 10 SSLC exams will be released by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination (TNDGE) will be announced at 9.30 am today.
Tamil Nadu Board SSLC 10th Result 2020: How to check
Owing to the pandemic, around 9.7 lakh students who had appeared in the exam were promoted to next grade, as the class 10 exam was cancelled following the Madras High Court order.
The students will be awarded 80 per cent of their marks based on their performance during the quarterly and half-yearly examinations, while 20 per cent of the marks will be granted based on their attendance.
Tamil Nadu recorded 5994 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 2,96,901. Among these, Chennai reported 989 positive cases, bringing the city's total to 1,09,117. Chennai recorded less than 1000 cases for the third consecutive day.
Tamil Nadu recorded 119 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 4927. 103 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 6020 patients following treatment yesterday, putting the total number of recoveries at 2,38,638.
As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 53,336. Till date, 1,79,247 males, 1,17,625 females and 29 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 32,25,805 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 70,186 samples having been sent yesterday.
