Monday, August 10, 2020
Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus Live Updates: Class 10 SSLC results to be announced today

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai | Updated: August 10, 2020 9:33:16 am
The results will be released at 9.30 am.

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus News Live Updates: The results of the Class 10 SSLC exams will be released by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination (TNDGE) will be announced at 9.30 am today.

Tamil Nadu Board SSLC 10th Result 2020: How to check

Owing to the pandemic, around 9.7 lakh students who had appeared in the exam were promoted to next grade, as the class 10 exam was cancelled following the Madras High Court order.

Follow Tamil Nadu Board SSLC 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

The students will be awarded 80 per cent of their marks based on their performance during the quarterly and half-yearly examinations, while 20 per cent of the marks will be granted based on their attendance.

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus (COVID-19) Live Updates: Catch the latest news and updates on SSLC results, lockdown, COVID-19 in Chennai and other cities. Read news in Tamil. Also, read Karnataka, Bengaluru news

09:33 (IST)10 Aug 2020
TN records 5994 positive cases

Tamil Nadu recorded 5994 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 2,96,901. Among these, Chennai reported 989 positive cases, bringing the city's total to 1,09,117. Chennai recorded less than 1000 cases for the third consecutive day.

Tamil Nadu recorded 119 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 4927. 103 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 6020 patients following treatment yesterday, putting the total number of recoveries at 2,38,638.

As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 53,336. Till date, 1,79,247 males, 1,17,625 females and 29 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 32,25,805 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 70,186 samples having been sent yesterday.

09:28 (IST)10 Aug 2020
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on SSLC results, COVID-19, unlock phase 1 in Tamil Nadu and more in the state throughout the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

tamil nadu board, tamil nadu directorate oif education, tamil naduy class 12 exam dates, tamil nadu class 12 exam time table, tamil nadu class 12 exams, tamil nady class 12 datesheet, tamil nadu sslc exam dates, tamil nadu sslc time table, dge.tn.gov.in, tamil nadu sslc datehseet, board exams, education news the state would promote all the class 11 students and their marks will be calculated based on the internal assessment. (Representational Image)

Tamil Nadu TN SSLC 10th results 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, dge.tn.gov.in, tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘SSLC result’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

READ | Tamil Nadu Board SSLC 10th Result 2020: How to check

Step 4: Log-in using the roll number

Step 5: Result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Students can also register with indianexpress.com to get their result. Once done, the registered candidate would receive their results or any updates related to it on their mobile phone and email.

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus August 7, 8 Highlights

