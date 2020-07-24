Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus Live Updates: TN records 6472 fresh cases, highest single-day spike till date

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded its highest ever single-day count till date, with 6472 fresh cases reported in the state on Thursday. With this, the state Covid-19 tally has risen to 1,92,964. Among these, Chennai reported 1336 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 90,900.
Tamil Nadu recorded 88 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 3232. 77 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities.
As of Thursday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 52,939. Till date, 1,17,252 males, 75,689 females and 23 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
As many as 84 personnel working at Raj Bhavan in Chennai have tested positive for novel coronavirus, a statement on Thursday said. Tests were carried out on a total of 147 people after a few persons showed symptoms for the virus, the statement added.
The statement added that Raj Bhavan is closely monitoring the situation and as a precautionary measure, has sanitised the whole area of the premises, including the offices, with the help of corporation health workers.
“All three persons were further investigated and now have been quarantined by the Health Department. All three persons were working outside of Raj Bhavan, like main gate and not in main building. None of these persons came in contact with the Hon’ble Governor or Senior officials of Raj Bhavan,” the statement read.
Besides Chennai, 375 cases were reported in Chengalpattu, 330 in Kancheepuram, 416 in Thiruvallur, 48 in Ariyalur, 238 in Coimbatore, 79 in Cuddalore, 19 in Dharmapuri, 107 in Dindigul, 20 in Erode, 134 in Kallakurichi, 137 in Kanyakumari, 27 in Karur, 31 in Krishnagiri, 274 in Madurai, four in Nagapattinam, 40 in Namakkal, 59 in Niligiris, seven in Perambalur, 111 in Pudukottai, 100 in Ramanathapuram, 214 in Ranipet, 47 in Salem, 64 in Sivagangai, 68 in Tenkasi, 122 in Thanjavur, 188 in Theni, 74 in Thirupathur, 193 in Thiruvannamalai, one in Thiruvarur, 415 in Thoothukudi, 246 in Tirunelveli, 33 in Tiruppur, 190 in Trichy, 117 in Vellore, 112 in Villupuram, 480 in Virudhunagar districts.
