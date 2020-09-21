scorecardresearch
Monday, September 21, 2020
Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus Live Updates: 5-day break for students from online classes from Sept 21 to 25

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus (Covid-19), Lockdown Latest News Live Updates: All the schools, including private institutions, will be monitored by block-level officers to check whether classes are conducted during these five days, School Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan said.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai | Updated: September 21, 2020 9:57:58 am
Schools try to bridge digital divide but many EWS students still fall out of e-learning netWith Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami's consent, online classes and telecast of video lessons on television channels will not be conducted from September 21 to 25", Sengottaiyan said. (Express photo)

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus News Live Updates: In a respite to school students attending online classes in the state, the Tamil Nadu government has announced a five-day break from September 21 to reduce their stress and help them refresh.

School Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan had announced last week that a brief vacation has been planned for the school students to help reduce their stress. “On normal occasions, students are provided quarterly and half-yearly holidays. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, schools had to switch to online mode of teaching. With Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s consent, online classes and telecast of video lessons on television channels will not be conducted from September 21 to 25,” he said.

All the schools, including private institutions, will be monitored by block-level officers to check whether classes are conducted during these five days, the Minister added. On the Centre’s standard operating procedures (SOP) for partial re-opening of schools for students of classes 9 to 12, Sengottaiyan said consultation would be done after the COVID-19 situation improves in Tamil Nadu.

Commissioner of School Education Sigy Thomas Vaidhyan wrote to all Chief Educational Officers (CEOs) in the state directing them not to compel students to attend online classes. Teachers have also been asked to ensure all students, who have been absent from online sessions, are suitably coached and brought on par with other students when the schools reopen.

Live Blog

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus (COVID-19) Live Updates: Catch the latest news and updates in Chennai and other cities as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown in Tamil Nadu, unlock 4 and more through the day.

09:57 (IST)21 Sep 2020
128 flights to fly between Chennai and major cities

A total of 128 flights will be operated between Chennai and major cities, with 64 departures and 64 arrivals scheduled at the Chennai International Airport today.

09:34 (IST)21 Sep 2020
09:33 (IST)21 Sep 2020
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown in Tamil Nadu, Tamil Nadu rains and more across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

Atal Tinkering Labs, Tamil Nadu schools, Tamil Nadu Education Minister K A Sangottaiaan School Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan.

The Tamil Nadu government ruled out shift-based classes when schools reopen across the state and said all the classes would start functioning simultaneously. Hinting that there will not be any phased reopening, state education minister K A Sengottaiyan said schools across Tamil Nadu will open simultaneously once the pandemic situation is brought under control.

“All classes will start functioning simultaneously when schools reopen in the state. There will not be classes in shift, as all the schools have adequate infrastructure,” he told reporters here on Saturday.

The schools are equipped with sufficient numbers of classrooms to ensure the social distancing norms, he said. Schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu have been closed since March when lockdown was announced to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

Abdul Aziz (56), popularly known as the ‘Statue Man’, is a popular figure in Tamil Nadu. Standing stationary at the entrance of the VGP theme park, he has attracted the attention of lakhs of visitors over the past 35 years. He is one among many entertainers struggling without a regular income ever since the lockdown was imposed in March.

Having started his career as early as 1985 at the VGP Universal Kingdom Theme Park in Chennai, Aziz is now thinking of quitting and looking for other sources of income.

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus September 18, 19 Highlights

