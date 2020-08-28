Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus Live Updates: Govt to decide on banning tourists to Nilgiris from Karnataka and Kerala

There are still 52,364 active cases in the state.

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Tamil Nadu government will take a call on banning tourists visiting Nilgiris district from the neighbouring states of Karnataka and Kerala, Nilgiris district Collector Innocent Divya said on Thursday.

Since coronavirus cases are on the rise, the district has curbed automatic approval of e-passes which were found to be misused for tourism purpose, she said.

In the area, there are 280 beds in two government hospitals and a school has been turned into a COVID-19 centre, said the Collector. An additional 500 beds will be arranged, she said. The district administration has asked the government to allow patients to be treated at ESI Hospital in nearby Coimbatore.

Meanwhile, With 5,981 fresh Covid-19 cases reported on Thursday, the virus tally crossed four lakh in Tamil Nadu. The state reported 118 deaths, taking the toll to 6,948.

Chennai recorded 1,286 Covid-19 cases and 32 deaths on Thursday. So far, the city has reported 1,30,564 positive cases.