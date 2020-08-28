Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus Live Updates: Govt to decide on banning tourists to Nilgiris from Karnataka and Kerala

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Tamil Nadu government will take a call on banning tourists visiting Nilgiris district from the neighbouring states of Karnataka and Kerala, Nilgiris district Collector Innocent Divya said on Thursday.
Since coronavirus cases are on the rise, the district has curbed automatic approval of e-passes which were found to be misused for tourism purpose, she said.
In the area, there are 280 beds in two government hospitals and a school has been turned into a COVID-19 centre, said the Collector. An additional 500 beds will be arranged, she said. The district administration has asked the government to allow patients to be treated at ESI Hospital in nearby Coimbatore.
Meanwhile, With 5,981 fresh Covid-19 cases reported on Thursday, the virus tally crossed four lakh in Tamil Nadu. The state reported 118 deaths, taking the toll to 6,948.
Chennai recorded 1,286 Covid-19 cases and 32 deaths on Thursday. So far, the city has reported 1,30,564 positive cases.
A total of 78 flights will fly between Chennai and major cities today, with 39 arrivals and 39 departures scheduled at the Chennai International Airport.
IT firm HCL Technologies has extended its support to the cash-strapped Chennai Zoo and Madras Crocodile Bank Trust to tide over the COVID-19 pandemic. Lack of tourists due to the pandemic has affected the facilities’ revenue streams. HCL said in a statement it would provide financial support to help feed the animals at the two centres, besides providing salaries to the caretakers and other workers.
Neighbouring districts Chengalpattu (298), Kancheepuram (256) and Tiruvallur (323) recorded 877 of the total cases, while the other districts with high level of infections were Coimbatore (439), Salem (413) and Cuddalore (261).
The recovery rate stood at 85.2 per cent, with 5,870 persons discharged. There are still 52,364 active cases in the state.
Thirty returnees from other places tested positive in the state on Thursday. The total number of samples tested in the state has reached 44,98,706. In the last 24 hours, 76,345 samples have been tested.
