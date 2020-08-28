scorecardresearch
Friday, August 28, 2020
Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus Live Updates: Govt to decide on banning tourists to Nilgiris from Karnataka and Kerala

The recovery rate stood at 85.2 per cent, with 5,870 persons discharged on Thursday.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai | Updated: August 28, 2020 9:32:35 am
coronavirus, coronavirus news, Tamil Nadu news, highest one-day rise in Tamil Nadu, Chennai coronavirus cases, covid 19 india tracker, coronavirus latest news, covid 19 india, coronavirus latest news, coronavirus india, coronavirus india news, coronavirus india live news, coronavirus in india, coronavirus in india latest news, coronavirus latest news in india, coronavirus cases, coronavirus cases in india, coronavirus lockdown, coronavirus india update, coronavirus india state wiseThere are still 52,364 active cases in the state.

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Tamil Nadu government will take a call on banning tourists visiting Nilgiris district from the neighbouring states of Karnataka and Kerala, Nilgiris district Collector Innocent Divya said on Thursday.

Since coronavirus cases are on the rise, the district has curbed automatic approval of e-passes which were found to be misused for tourism purpose, she said.

In the area, there are 280 beds in two government hospitals and a school has been turned into a COVID-19 centre, said the Collector. An additional 500 beds will be arranged, she said. The district administration has asked the government to allow patients to be treated at ESI Hospital in nearby Coimbatore.

Meanwhile, With 5,981 fresh Covid-19 cases reported on Thursday, the virus tally crossed four lakh in Tamil Nadu. The state reported 118 deaths, taking the toll to 6,948.

Chennai recorded 1,286 Covid-19 cases and 32 deaths on Thursday. So far, the city has reported 1,30,564 positive cases.

Live Blog

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus (COVID-19) Live Updates: Catch the latest news and updates in Chennai and other cities. Read news in Tamil. Also, read Karnataka, Bengaluru news

09:32 (IST)28 Aug 2020
Read more

09:31 (IST)28 Aug 2020
78 flights to fly between Chennai and major cities

A total of 78 flights will fly between Chennai and major cities today, with 39 arrivals and 39 departures scheduled at the Chennai International Airport.

09:30 (IST)28 Aug 2020
HCL extends financial support to Madras Crocodile Bank, Arignar Anna Zoo

IT firm HCL Technologies has extended its support to the cash-strapped Chennai Zoo and Madras Crocodile Bank Trust to tide over the COVID-19 pandemic. Lack of tourists due to the pandemic has affected the facilities’ revenue streams. HCL said in a statement it would provide financial support to help feed the animals at the two centres, besides providing salaries to the caretakers and other workers.

Read more

09:28 (IST)28 Aug 2020
Chennai, Coimbatore, Thiruvallur record highest cases among districts

Neighbouring districts Chengalpattu (298), Kancheepuram (256) and Tiruvallur (323) recorded 877 of the total cases, while the other districts with high level of infections were Coimbatore (439), Salem (413) and Cuddalore (261).

Read more

09:27 (IST)28 Aug 2020
Tamil Nadu reaches 4 lakh Covid-19 cases

Read more

09:25 (IST)28 Aug 2020
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown in Tamil Nadu and more across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

