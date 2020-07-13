Tamil Nadu Coronavirus Live Updates: Lockdown in Madurai extended till July 14

Deserted street in Madurai on Saturday, June 4, 2020. (Express Photo) Deserted street in Madurai on Saturday, June 4, 2020. (Express Photo)

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus News Live Updates: With cases in Madurai on the rise, the Tamil Nadu government has announced that the lockdown in Madurai will be extended till midnight on July 14.

Madurai had recorded 319 fresh cases on Sunday, taking the district’s tally to 6078.

Grocery stores and milk booths will be allowed to function between 6 am and 2 pm while private vehicle movement has been restricted except for emergencies.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu recorded 4244 positive cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 1,38,470. Among these, Chennai reported 1168 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 77,338.

Tamil Nadu recorded 68 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 1966.