Tamil Nadu Coronavirus Live Updates: Lockdown in Madurai extended till July 14

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus News Live Updates: With cases in Madurai on the rise, the Tamil Nadu government has announced that the lockdown in Madurai will be extended till midnight on July 14.
Madurai had recorded 319 fresh cases on Sunday, taking the district’s tally to 6078.
Grocery stores and milk booths will be allowed to function between 6 am and 2 pm while private vehicle movement has been restricted except for emergencies.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu recorded 4244 positive cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 1,38,470. Among these, Chennai reported 1168 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 77,338.
Tamil Nadu recorded 68 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 1966.
Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Commissioner G Prakash has urged banks in Chennai to suspend non-essential services and has asked citizens to use technology and opt for online services as much as possible.
