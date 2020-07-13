scorecardresearch
Monday, July 13, 2020
COVID19
Tamil Nadu Coronavirus Live Updates: Lockdown in Madurai extended till July 14

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus (Covid-19), Lockdown Latest News Live Updates: As of Sunday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 46,969.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai | Updated: July 13, 2020 9:28:49 am
Madurai lockdown, coronavirus cases Madurai, Madurai coronavirus cases, Madurai COVID care facilities, Madurai COVID deaths, India news, Indian Express Deserted street in Madurai on Saturday, June 4, 2020. (Express Photo)

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus News Live Updates: With cases in Madurai on the rise, the Tamil Nadu government has announced that the lockdown in Madurai will be extended till midnight on July 14.

Madurai had recorded 319 fresh cases on Sunday, taking the district’s tally to 6078.

READ | Madurai: Covid cases on the rise, what Tamil Nadu government is doing to curb spread

Grocery stores and milk booths will be allowed to function between 6 am and 2 pm while private vehicle movement has been restricted except for emergencies.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu recorded 4244 positive cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 1,38,470. Among these, Chennai reported 1168 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 77,338.

Tamil Nadu recorded 68 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 1966.

09:28 (IST)13 Jul 2020
Banks in Chennai asked to suspend non-essential operations

Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Commissioner G Prakash has urged banks in Chennai to suspend non-essential services and has asked citizens to use technology and opt for online services as much as possible.

09:18 (IST)13 Jul 2020
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown in Madurai, unlock phase 1 in Tamil Nadu and more in the state throughout the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

Sathankulam custodial deaths, Sathankulam custodial killing, Sathankulam police torture, Jeyaraj-Benniks, Tamil Nadu police, Thoothukudi police, suchitra, radio jockey suchitra Radio Jockey Suchitra’s video narrating in vivid details of the Sathankulam custodial deaths had gone viral on social media.

Radio Jockey Suchitra, who was among the first ones to raise voice against the custodial deaths of a father-son duo in Sathankulam town in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi district, has taken down the viral video, which garnered close to a million views on social media, after the CB-CID police warned her of legal actions.

READ | Sathankulam custodial deaths: RJ Suchitra deletes viral video, claims police threatened her with arrest

In her video, Suchitra had narrated in vivid detail of how Sathankulam police officials tortured Jeyaraj (62) and Bennicks (32) inside the station. Soon after the video went viral, the issue was debated widely in national television channels.

The Tamil Nadu branch of CB-CID had asked the singer to take down her video, claiming that the incidents she narrated were “falsely exaggerated” and that they were “not backed up by any proof”.

Tamil Nadu Police have arrested three persons for running a duplicate State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Panruti in Cuddalore district.

READ | Tamil Nadu: Three arrested for running ‘duplicate’ SBI bank branch

According to the police, Kamal Babu (19), the son of a former SBI employee, had brought computers, lockers, challans and forged documents, among other items, to set up the branch through his contacts. A website was even created in the name of the Panruti Bazaar branch.

