Tamil Nadu Coronavirus Live Updates: Seven-day intense lockdown in Madurai begins today

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus Live Updates: Shops shut during the lockdown in Chennai. Express Photo Tamil Nadu Coronavirus Live Updates: Shops shut during the lockdown in Chennai. Express Photo

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus Live Updates: Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary K Shanmugam Monday wrote to all the district collectors and monitoring officers requesting them to remain vigilant and take stringent measures to control the spread of the novel coronavirus disease.

In a letter, Shanmugam said there was a sudden spurt in influenza like illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) cases due to the accumulated accidental spread. He said a detailed analysis of cases, such as patients from Chennai or their contacts, stranded or migratory laborers from other states, ILI/SARI cases, emerging new clusters due to hospital infection or other means, will help districts work out specific intervention strategies.

The district administration has been told to focus on effective contact tracing, containment area, and quarantine management as key strategies to control the disease. Kabasura Kudineer and zinc/vitamin tablets will be distributed to each house in a containment area.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu recorded 2,516 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 64,603.

Among these, Chennai reported 1,380 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 44,205. Tamil Nadu recorded 39 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 833. Thirty six of them had succumbed due to comorbidities.