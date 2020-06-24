scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 24, 2020
COVID19
Live now

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus Live Updates: Seven-day intense lockdown in Madurai begins today

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus (Covid-19), Lockdown Latest News Live Updates: As of Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu touched 28,428.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai | Updated: June 24, 2020 9:40:04 am
Chennai Lockdown, Tamil Nadu, Chennai Coronavirus, Chennai Police Tamil Nadu Coronavirus Live Updates: Shops shut during the lockdown in Chennai. Express Photo

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus Live Updates: Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary K Shanmugam Monday wrote to all the district collectors and monitoring officers requesting them to remain vigilant and take stringent measures to control the spread of the novel coronavirus disease.

In a letter, Shanmugam said there was a sudden spurt in influenza like illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) cases due to the accumulated accidental spread. He said a detailed analysis of cases, such as patients from Chennai or their contacts, stranded or migratory laborers from other states, ILI/SARI cases, emerging new clusters due to hospital infection or other means, will help districts work out specific intervention strategies.

The district administration has been told to focus on effective contact tracing, containment area, and quarantine management as key strategies to control the disease. Kabasura Kudineer and zinc/vitamin tablets will be distributed to each house in a containment area.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu recorded 2,516 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 64,603.

Among these, Chennai reported 1,380 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 44,205. Tamil Nadu recorded 39 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 833. Thirty six of them had succumbed due to comorbidities.

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Chennai and Tamil Nadu as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown in four districts and phase 1 of the unlock across the state and more through the day. Also follow our Bangalore blog

09:40 (IST)24 Jun 2020
Tamil Nadu records 2516 positive cases on Tuesday

Tamil Nadu recorded 2,516 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 64,603. Among these, Chennai reported 1,380 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 44,205. Tamil Nadu recorded 39 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 833. Thirty six of them had succumbed due to comorbidities.

As of Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu touched 28,428.

Besides Chennai, 146 cases were reported in Chengalpattu, 59 in Kancheepuram, 156 in Thiruvallur, 12 each in Coimbatore and Perambalur, 29 each in Cuddalore and Ranipet, 11 each in Dharmapuri and Tenkasi, 44 in Dindigul, five each in Erode and Tirunelveli, 43 in Kallakurichi, nine each in Kanyakumari and Villupuram, three each in Karur and Krishnagiri, 137 in Madurai, two each in Nagapattinam and Pudukottai, 17 in Nilgiris, 22 in Ramanathapuram, seven in Salem, 20 in Sivagangai, 14 in Thanjavur, 48 in Theni, 114 in Thiruvannamalai, 10 in Thiruvarur, 38 in Thoothukudi, 41 in Trichy, 36 in Vellore, 26 in Virudhunagar and one each in Namakkal and Thirupathur districts.

Read more

09:38 (IST)24 Jun 2020
Complete lockdown in Madurai on June 28

On June 28 (Sunday), there will be a complete lockdown without any relaxation in Madurai. No activities except for milk distribution, hospitals, pharmaceutical shops, ambulances and hearse vehicles will be permitted. The services of 104 (Control room) and 108 (Ambulance) will be streamlined.

09:34 (IST)24 Jun 2020
Madurai goes under seven-day lockdown from today

Tamil Nadu government on Monday imposed complete lockdown in Madurai Corporation limits, Paravai Town Panchayat, all village Panchayats of Madurai East and Madurai West and Thirupparankundram blocks of Madurai district for seven days starting from June 24 early morning to June 30 in a bid to curb the rise of COVID-19 cases.

Here is what's allowed and what's not allowed:

  • Health, Medical Labs, pharmaceutical shops, Ambulance and Hearse vehicle services and allied medical activities will be permitted
  • Autos, Taxis, and private vehicles will not be permitted unless in case of medical emergencies
  • Prepaid Auto Taxis and private vehicles will be permitted to ferry passengers to railway stations and airports
  • Banks will work with attendance not exceeding 33 per cent of the total staff on June 29 and June 30
  • Public distribution shops will function from 8 am to 2 pm. Public distribution system shops in containment zones will not function
  • Vegetable shops, grocery shops, and petrol pumps will be permitted to operate with certain restrictions from 6 am to 2 pm. Public who intend to buy essential commodities are directed to avoid traveling by vehicles and should purchase from the shops near the residence ie from the shops located within 1.5 kilometers from the residence
  • Take away services alone permitted in hotels from 6 am to 8 pm. Tea shops will not operate during this lockdown period
  • Homes for senior citizens, physically challenged, orphans and caregivers of senior citizens are permitted to function as usual
  • Amma canteens and community kitchens run by the government to continue as usual
  • Construction workers will be allowed to work only if they stay in the same premises

Read more

09:31 (IST)24 Jun 2020
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown in Chennai, Thiruvallur, Chengalpet, Kancheepuram and Madurai, unlock phase 1 and more across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

Tamil Nadu custodial death, Sathankulam custodial death, Sathankulam protests, father son custodial death, Jayaraj Fenix, Tamil Nadu news, indian express, Thoothukudi, Thoothukudi custodial death Trader union bodies, various political outfits, activists, and the local public staged protests in various parts of Sathankulam. (Express photo)

More than 1,000 people of Sathankulam town in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi district staged a dharna Tuesday, after two persons were allegedly killed in police custody here.

The deceased have been identified as Jayaraj (59) and his son Fenix Emmanuel (31). Two sub-inspectors have been suspended.

Condemning the killing, all trader union bodies, various political outfits, activists, and the local public staged protests in various parts of the town. Kanniyakumari MP Vasanthakumar, former AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa, and other party functionaries participated in the protest.

Tamil Nadu government on Monday imposed complete lockdown in Madurai Corporation limits, Paravai Town Panchayat, all village Panchayats of Madurai East and Madurai West and Thirupparankundram blocks of Madurai district for seven days starting from June 24 early morning to June 30 in a bid to curb the rise of COVID-19 cases.

With the announcement, Madurai becomes the fifth district in Tamil Nadu after Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpet and Thiruvallur to go under lockdown. As per the release issued by Chief Secretary K Shanmugam, only essential services will be permitted during the lockdown.

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus June 21, 22 Highlights

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd