Tamil Nadu Coronavirus Live Updates: Seven-day intense lockdown in Madurai begins today

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus Live Updates: Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary K Shanmugam Monday wrote to all the district collectors and monitoring officers requesting them to remain vigilant and take stringent measures to control the spread of the novel coronavirus disease.
In a letter, Shanmugam said there was a sudden spurt in influenza like illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) cases due to the accumulated accidental spread. He said a detailed analysis of cases, such as patients from Chennai or their contacts, stranded or migratory laborers from other states, ILI/SARI cases, emerging new clusters due to hospital infection or other means, will help districts work out specific intervention strategies.
The district administration has been told to focus on effective contact tracing, containment area, and quarantine management as key strategies to control the disease. Kabasura Kudineer and zinc/vitamin tablets will be distributed to each house in a containment area.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu recorded 2,516 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 64,603.
Among these, Chennai reported 1,380 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 44,205. Tamil Nadu recorded 39 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 833. Thirty six of them had succumbed due to comorbidities.
Tamil Nadu recorded 2,516 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 64,603. Among these, Chennai reported 1,380 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 44,205. Tamil Nadu recorded 39 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 833. Thirty six of them had succumbed due to comorbidities.
As of Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu touched 28,428.
Besides Chennai, 146 cases were reported in Chengalpattu, 59 in Kancheepuram, 156 in Thiruvallur, 12 each in Coimbatore and Perambalur, 29 each in Cuddalore and Ranipet, 11 each in Dharmapuri and Tenkasi, 44 in Dindigul, five each in Erode and Tirunelveli, 43 in Kallakurichi, nine each in Kanyakumari and Villupuram, three each in Karur and Krishnagiri, 137 in Madurai, two each in Nagapattinam and Pudukottai, 17 in Nilgiris, 22 in Ramanathapuram, seven in Salem, 20 in Sivagangai, 14 in Thanjavur, 48 in Theni, 114 in Thiruvannamalai, 10 in Thiruvarur, 38 in Thoothukudi, 41 in Trichy, 36 in Vellore, 26 in Virudhunagar and one each in Namakkal and Thirupathur districts.
Read more
On June 28 (Sunday), there will be a complete lockdown without any relaxation in Madurai. No activities except for milk distribution, hospitals, pharmaceutical shops, ambulances and hearse vehicles will be permitted. The services of 104 (Control room) and 108 (Ambulance) will be streamlined.
Tamil Nadu government on Monday imposed complete lockdown in Madurai Corporation limits, Paravai Town Panchayat, all village Panchayats of Madurai East and Madurai West and Thirupparankundram blocks of Madurai district for seven days starting from June 24 early morning to June 30 in a bid to curb the rise of COVID-19 cases.
Here is what's allowed and what's not allowed:
Read more
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown in Chennai, Thiruvallur, Chengalpet, Kancheepuram and Madurai, unlock phase 1 and more across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.