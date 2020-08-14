Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus Live Updates: Low-key Independence Day ceremony to be held at Secretariat

Palaniswami will unfurl the Tricolour in a low-key ceremony at the Secretariat on Saturday. (PTI)

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will honour frontline workers in the battle against COVID-19 during the 74th Independence Day celebrations in Chennai, the government said on Thursday. Palaniswami will unfurl the Tricolour in a low-key ceremony at the Secretariat on Saturday, the government said, and urged people to avoid visiting the venue in person as the programme will go live on TV and radio.

There will be no participation of freedom fighters, since they are senior citizens. Students and schoolchildren will also not be involved due to the “extraordinary” pandemic situation, an official release said.

“The chief minister will honour COVID-19 frontline workers by giving them medals and certificates,” it said.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu on Thursday reported 5,835 fresh Covid-19 cases and 119 deaths, taking its total number of cases to 3,20,355 and death toll to 5,397. Chennai recorded 989 cases, taking its total to 1,13,058. As many as 18 people succumbed to Covid-19 in the city on Thursday.

A total of 5,146 persons were discharged following treatment, taking the number of recoveries to 2,61,459.