Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus Live Updates: Low-key Independence Day ceremony to be held at Secretariat

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will honour frontline workers in the battle against COVID-19 during the 74th Independence Day celebrations in Chennai, the government said on Thursday. Palaniswami will unfurl the Tricolour in a low-key ceremony at the Secretariat on Saturday, the government said, and urged people to avoid visiting the venue in person as the programme will go live on TV and radio.
There will be no participation of freedom fighters, since they are senior citizens. Students and schoolchildren will also not be involved due to the “extraordinary” pandemic situation, an official release said.
“The chief minister will honour COVID-19 frontline workers by giving them medals and certificates,” it said.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu on Thursday reported 5,835 fresh Covid-19 cases and 119 deaths, taking its total number of cases to 3,20,355 and death toll to 5,397. Chennai recorded 989 cases, taking its total to 1,13,058. As many as 18 people succumbed to Covid-19 in the city on Thursday.
A total of 5,146 persons were discharged following treatment, taking the number of recoveries to 2,61,459.
Further, there will be no distribution of sweets to differently abled children, as is the practice every year. This time, the Social Welfare Department will personally visit such children and hand over the sweets on behalf of the chief minister.
A total of 38 police personnel from the Armed reserve of Chennai police donated plasma for the treatment of Covid-19 patients on Thursday. So far, 1,920 police personnel in Tamil Nadu have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1,549 of them have recovered.
In a statement, the Tamil Nadu government appreciated the gesture of the police personnel who are at the forefront of the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.
District Collectors have been directed to honour 10 freedom fighters in their respective residences while following COVID-19 protocol, it said.
Chennai recorded 989 cases, taking its total to 1,13,058. As many as 18 people succumbed to Covid-19 in the city on Thursday. Among the deceased, 112 had co-morbidities.
Apart from Chennai, Chengalpattu (453), Thiruvallur (390), Coimbatore (289) and Theni (286) reported maximum cases.
A total of 5,146 persons were discharged following treatment, taking the number of recoveries to 2,61,459. Including today’s samples tested by RT-PCR, the total number of samples tested reached 34,99,300.
There are 53,499 active cases in the state.
