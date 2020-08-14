scorecardresearch
Friday, August 14, 2020
Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus Live Updates: Low-key Independence Day ceremony to be held at Secretariat

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus (Covid-19), Lockdown Latest News Live Updates: As of Thursday, there are 53,499 active cases in the state.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai | Updated: August 14, 2020 9:33:01 am
Tamil nadu districts created aiadmk dmk govtPalaniswami will unfurl the Tricolour in a low-key ceremony at the Secretariat on Saturday. (PTI)

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will honour frontline workers in the battle against COVID-19 during the 74th Independence Day celebrations in Chennai, the government said on Thursday. Palaniswami will unfurl the Tricolour in a low-key ceremony at the Secretariat on Saturday, the government said, and urged people to avoid visiting the venue in person as the programme will go live on TV and radio.

There will be no participation of freedom fighters, since they are senior citizens. Students and schoolchildren will also not be involved due to the “extraordinary” pandemic situation, an official release said.

“The chief minister will honour COVID-19 frontline workers by giving them medals and certificates,” it said.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu on Thursday reported 5,835 fresh Covid-19 cases and 119 deaths, taking its total number of cases to 3,20,355 and death toll to 5,397. Chennai recorded 989 cases, taking its total to 1,13,058. As many as 18 people succumbed to Covid-19 in the city on Thursday.

A total of 5,146 persons were discharged following treatment, taking the number of recoveries to 2,61,459.

Live Blog

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus (COVID-19) Live Updates: Catch the latest news and updates in Chennai and other cities.

09:33 (IST)14 Aug 2020
No participation of freedom fighters this year

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will unfurl the Tricolour in a low-key ceremony at the Secretariat on Saturday, the government said, and urged people to avoid visiting the venue in person as the programme will go live on TV and radio.

There will be no participation of freedom fighters, since they are senior citizens. Students and schoolchildren will also not be involved due to the “extraordinary” pandemic situation, an official release said.

Further, there will be no distribution of sweets to differently abled children, as is the practice every year. This time, the Social Welfare Department will personally visit such children and hand over the sweets on behalf of the chief minister.

09:32 (IST)14 Aug 2020
38 police personnel donate plasma for Covid-19 treatment

A total of 38 police personnel from the Armed reserve of Chennai police donated plasma for the treatment of Covid-19 patients on Thursday. So far, 1,920 police personnel in Tamil Nadu have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1,549 of them have recovered.

In a statement, the Tamil Nadu government appreciated the gesture of the police personnel who are at the forefront of the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.

09:22 (IST)14 Aug 2020
CM to honour frontline workers during Independence Day celebration

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will honour frontline workers in the battle against COVID-19 during the 74th Independence Day celebrations in Chennai, the government said on Thursday. Palaniswami will unfurl the Tricolour in a low-key ceremony at the Secretariat on Saturday, the government said, and urged people to avoid visiting the venue in person as the programme will go live on TV and radio.

District Collectors have been directed to honour 10 freedom fighters in their respective residences while following COVID-19 protocol, it said.

“The chief minister will honour COVID-19 frontline workers by giving them medals and certificates,” it said.

09:21 (IST)14 Aug 2020
Chennai records 989 cases, 18 deaths

Tamil Nadu on Thursday reported 5,835 fresh Covid-19 cases and 119 deaths, taking its total number of cases to 3,20,355 and death toll to 5,397.

Chennai recorded 989 cases, taking its total to 1,13,058. As many as 18 people succumbed to Covid-19 in the city on Thursday. Among the deceased, 112 had co-morbidities.

Apart from Chennai, Chengalpattu (453), Thiruvallur (390), Coimbatore (289) and Theni (286) reported maximum cases.

09:20 (IST)14 Aug 2020
5,835 fresh cases and 199 deaths reported

Tamil Nadu on Thursday reported 5,835 fresh Covid-19 cases and 119 deaths, taking its total number of cases to 3,20,355 and death toll to 5,397.

A total of 5,146 persons were discharged following treatment, taking the number of recoveries to 2,61,459. Including today’s samples tested by RT-PCR, the total number of samples tested reached 34,99,300.

There are 53,499 active cases in the state.

09:19 (IST)14 Aug 2020
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, unlock phase 1 in Tamil Nadu and more in the state throughout the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

S P Balasubrahmanyam, S P Balasubrahmanyam Virasat Award, S P Balasubrahmanyam Singer, Entertainment news SPB had taken to Facebook last week to inform fans that he was suffering from a mild case of Covid-19.

Veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Chennai, is “stable” and maintaining “normal oxygen saturation,” the private hospital where he is undergoing treatment said on Thursday.

SPB is being monitored by an expert team at MGM Healthcare, hospital director Prashanth Rajagopalan said in a bulletin. The singer-actor admitted with mild symptoms “continues to be stable and is maintaining normal oxygen saturation,” he said. “He is being monitored by the expert team of clinicians in our High Dependency Unit (HDU), Dr Rajagopalan added.

Tamil Nadu BJP vice-president and former DMK general secretary VP Duraisamy on Wednesday said next year’s assembly election is going to be a battle between DMK and BJP.

Speaking to reporters in Chennai, Duraisamy said being the ruling party at the Centre, the BJP has the right to lead the alliance in Tamil Nadu ahead of assembly elections.

“Till last week, the 2021 elections were projected as DMK vs AIADMK, but after the departure of Ku Ka Selvam (DMK MLA from Thousand Lights constituency), it has become BJP vs DMK. This is a sign of our growth, we are growing fast in Tamil Nadu. Like-minded parties would be part of the alliance, we will lead them because we are a national party,” he said.

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus August 12, 13 Highlights

