Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus Live Updates: TN Governor Banwarilal Purohit tests positive, to be in home isolation

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. Eighty-seven employees, including security personnel and a few office staff who worked closely with the Governor’s office, have been found infected of the total 147 who were tested for the virus at the Raj Bhavan in the last 10 days.
“He is asymptomatic and clinically stable. He underwent further tests and assessment” on Sunday, stated the bulletin, adding that his infection was mild and he has been advised home isolation and will be monitored by the medical team of Kauvery hospital.
He was taken to the hospital in Alwarpet in his official convoy on Sunday morning.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu recorded 5,875 fresh cases on Sunday, taking the state tally to 2,57,613. Cases have been on the decline in the state for the fourth consecutive day. Among these, Chennai reported 1,065 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 1,01,951.
Tamil Nadu recorded 98 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 4,132. Ninety of them had succumbed due to comorbidities.
Besides Chennai, 446 cases were reported in Chengalpattu, 393 in Kancheepuram, 317 in Thiruvallur, 73 in Ariyalur, 167 each in Coimbatore amd Ranipet, 144 in Cuddalore, 17 in Dharmapuri, 97 in Dindigul, 22 in Erode, 33 in Kallakurichi, 200 in Kanyakumari, 28 each in Karur and Namakkal, 59 in Krishnagiri, 178 in Madurai, 16 in Nagapattinam, 14 in Nilgiris, 27 in Perambalur, 125 in Pudukottai, 45 each in Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai and Thiruvarur, 134 in Salem, 95 in Tenkasi, 91 in Thanjavur, 309 in Theni, 70 in Thirupathur, 142 in Thirvannamalai, 271 in Thoothukudi, 201 in Tirunelveli, 40 in Tiruppur, 136 in Trichy, 173 in Vellore, 97 in Villupuram and 337 in Virudhunagar.
Tamil Nadu recorded 98 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 4,132. Ninety of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 5,517 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 1,96,483.
As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 56,998. Till date, 1,56,140 males, 1,01,446 females and 27 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 27,79,062 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 60,344 samples sent on Sunday.
