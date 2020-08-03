Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus Live Updates: TN Governor Banwarilal Purohit tests positive, to be in home isolation

The Governor had been in self isolation after 87 employees had tested positive at Raj Bhavan. The Governor had been in self isolation after 87 employees had tested positive at Raj Bhavan.

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. Eighty-seven employees, including security personnel and a few office staff who worked closely with the Governor’s office, have been found infected of the total 147 who were tested for the virus at the Raj Bhavan in the last 10 days.

“He is asymptomatic and clinically stable. He underwent further tests and assessment” on Sunday, stated the bulletin, adding that his infection was mild and he has been advised home isolation and will be monitored by the medical team of Kauvery hospital.

He was taken to the hospital in Alwarpet in his official convoy on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu recorded 5,875 fresh cases on Sunday, taking the state tally to 2,57,613. Cases have been on the decline in the state for the fourth consecutive day. Among these, Chennai reported 1,065 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 1,01,951.

Tamil Nadu recorded 98 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 4,132. Ninety of them had succumbed due to comorbidities.