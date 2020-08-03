scorecardresearch
Monday, August 03, 2020
Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus Live Updates: TN Governor Banwarilal Purohit tests positive, to be in home isolation

As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 56,998. Till date, 1,56,140 males, 1,01,446 females and 27 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai | Updated: August 3, 2020 9:42:57 am
The Governor had been in self isolation after 87 employees had tested positive at Raj Bhavan.

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. Eighty-seven employees, including security personnel and a few office staff who worked closely with the Governor’s office, have been found infected of the total 147 who were tested for the virus at the Raj Bhavan in the last 10 days.

“He is asymptomatic and clinically stable. He underwent further tests and assessment” on Sunday, stated the bulletin, adding that his infection was mild and he has been advised home isolation and will be monitored by the medical team of Kauvery hospital.

He was taken to the hospital in Alwarpet in his official convoy on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu recorded 5,875 fresh cases on Sunday, taking the state tally to 2,57,613. Cases have been on the decline in the state for the fourth consecutive day. Among these, Chennai reported 1,065 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 1,01,951.

Tamil Nadu recorded 98 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 4,132. Ninety of them had succumbed due to comorbidities.

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus (COVID-19) Live Updates: Catch the latest news and updates in Chennai and other cities.

09:42 (IST)03 Aug 2020
Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram report highest cases among districts

Tamil Nadu recorded 5,875 fresh cases on Sunday, taking the state tally to 2,57,613. Cases have been on the decline in the state for the fourth consecutive day. Among these, Chennai reported 1,065 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 1,01,951.

Besides Chennai, 446 cases were reported in Chengalpattu, 393 in Kancheepuram, 317 in Thiruvallur, 73 in Ariyalur, 167 each in Coimbatore amd Ranipet, 144 in Cuddalore, 17 in Dharmapuri, 97 in Dindigul, 22 in Erode, 33 in Kallakurichi, 200 in Kanyakumari, 28 each in Karur and Namakkal, 59 in Krishnagiri, 178 in Madurai, 16 in Nagapattinam, 14 in Nilgiris, 27 in Perambalur, 125 in Pudukottai, 45 each in Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai and Thiruvarur, 134 in Salem, 95 in Tenkasi, 91 in Thanjavur, 309 in Theni, 70 in Thirupathur, 142 in Thirvannamalai, 271 in Thoothukudi, 201 in Tirunelveli, 40 in Tiruppur, 136 in Trichy, 173 in Vellore, 97 in Villupuram and 337 in Virudhunagar.

09:35 (IST)03 Aug 2020
Less than 6000 cases recorded on fourth consecutive day

Tamil Nadu recorded 98 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 4,132. Ninety of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 5,517 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 1,96,483.

Tamil Nadu recorded 98 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 4,132. Ninety of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 5,517 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 1,96,483.

As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 56,998. Till date, 1,56,140 males, 1,01,446 females and 27 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 27,79,062 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 60,344 samples sent on Sunday.

09:34 (IST)03 Aug 2020
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, unlock phase 1 in Tamil Nadu and more in the state throughout the day.

DMK’s election affidavit says it gave Rs 40 crore to three allies for expenses Stalin said contrary to Modi’s assertions, “education will not be available to all.”

Violence broke out at a coastal hamlet in Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu on Saturday after a person was hacked to death allegedly by a rival political camp when he was returning home. Twenty people have been booked for setting on fire boats, cars and ransacking houses in Thazhanguda, said Cuddalore Deputy Superintendent of Police, Shanthi.

Police said seven people were held responsible for the murder and five of them have been arrested till now. Close to 50 police officers from Villupuram have been deployed near the hospital to avoid any untoward incident.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu govt extends lockdown with relaxations, complete shutdown on Sundays

Mounting yet another attack on the Centre’s new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, DMK President MK Stalin on Sunday alleged if it was implemented, education in a decade will be confined among a few. He also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assertion on NEP ensuring all-round coverage vis-a-vis providing education, and wanted the ruling AIADMK to oppose it.

“The Prime Minister has said this (NEP) ensures job creators than job seekers. It is not. I say the government has shied away from its duty of creating jobs for people,” he said at a virtual interaction with some educationists and others to discuss the reforms.

