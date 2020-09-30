Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus Live Updates: Lockdown till Oct 31; Order permitting classes 10-12 students to visit school put on hold

Government training centers and institutions are also permitted to function with precautionary measures in place. (Representational/PTI)

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami Tuesday announced that lockdown in the state will be extended till October 31, with a few relaxations. The government also put on hold its earlier order permitting students from Class X to XII to voluntarily go to schools from October 1 to seek teachers’ guidance .

Restaurants and tea shops will be allowed to run from 6 am till 9 pm while parcels services and takeaway services can be availed till 10 pm.

As many as 100 incoming flights (from the 50 earlier) have been permitted to land in Chennai. Government training centers and institutions are also permitted to function with precautionary measures in place. The government has increased the number of crew members at a film set from 75 to 100.

However, the ban on suburban electric trains in the state will continue. The restrictions on containment zones will remain in place without any relaxation. Popular tourist spots, research centres, colleges, theatres, museums and amusement parks will remain closed.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu on Tuesday reported 5,546 cases, taking the overall tally to 5,91,943. With 70 deaths, the toll reached 9,453. In Chennai, 1277 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported. So far, a total of 1,66,029 people have been infected in the city.

With as many as 5,501 people discharged following treatment, the number of recoveries has now increased to 5,36,209.