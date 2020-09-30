scorecardresearch
Wednesday, September 30, 2020
Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus Live Updates: Lockdown till Oct 31; Order permitting classes 10-12 students to visit school put on hold

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus (Covid-19), Lockdown Latest News Live Updates: The restrictions on containment zones will remain in place without any relaxation. Popular tourist spots, research centres, colleges, theatres, museums and amusement parks will remain closed.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai | Updated: September 30, 2020 10:03:42 am
Government training centers and institutions are also permitted to function with precautionary measures in place.

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami Tuesday announced that lockdown in the state will be extended till October 31, with a few relaxations. The government also put on hold its earlier order permitting students from Class X to XII to voluntarily go to schools from October 1 to seek teachers’ guidance .

Restaurants and tea shops will be allowed to run from 6 am till 9 pm while parcels services and takeaway services can be availed till 10 pm.

As many as 100 incoming flights (from the 50 earlier) have been permitted to land in Chennai. Government training centers and institutions are also permitted to function with precautionary measures in place. The government has increased the number of crew members at a film set from 75 to 100.

However, the ban on suburban electric trains in the state will continue. The restrictions on containment zones will remain in place without any relaxation. Popular tourist spots, research centres, colleges, theatres, museums and amusement parks will remain closed.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu on Tuesday reported 5,546 cases, taking the overall tally to 5,91,943. With 70 deaths, the toll reached 9,453. In Chennai, 1277 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported. So far, a total of 1,66,029 people have been infected in the city.

With as many as 5,501 people discharged following treatment, the number of recoveries has now increased to 5,36,209.

Live Blog

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus (COVID-19) Live Updates: Catch the latest news and updates in Chennai and other cities as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown in Tamil Nadu, unlock 4 and more through the day.

10:03 (IST)30 Sep 2020
122 flights to fly between Chennai and major cities

A total of 122 flights will be operated between Chennai and major cities, with 61 arrivals and 61 departures scheduled at the Chennai International Airport.

09:34 (IST)30 Sep 2020
Chennai, Coimbatore, Chengalpattu report highest cases among districts

Tamil Nadu on Tuesday reported 5,546 cases, taking the overall tally to 5,91,943. With 70 deaths, the toll reached 9,453.

In Chennai, 1277 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported. So far, a total of 1,66,029 people have been infected in the city. Apart from Chennai, Coimbatore (572), Salem (343), Chengalpattu (330) and Thiruvallur (279) reported the maximum cases.

09:34 (IST)30 Sep 2020
Tamil Nadu reports 5,546 Covid-19 cases

Tamil Nadu on Tuesday reported 5,546 cases, taking the overall tally to 5,91,943. With 70 deaths, the toll reached 9,453.

With as many as 5,501 people discharged following treatment, the number of recoveries has now increased to 5,36,209.

A total of 85,997 samples have been tested by the state on Tuesday, taking the total number of samples to 72,67,122. There are 46,281 active cases in the state as of Tuesday.

09:33 (IST)30 Sep 2020
Lockdown extended till October 31 with some relaxations

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami Tuesday announced that lockdown in the state will be extended till October 31, with a few relaxations. The government also put on hold its earlier order permitting students from Class X to XII to voluntarily go to schools from October 1 to seek teachers’ guidance .

Restaurants and tea shops will be allowed to run from 6 am till 9 pm while parcels services and takeaway services can be availed till 10 pm.

As many as 100 incoming flights (from the 50 earlier) have been permitted to land in Chennai. Government training centers and institutions are also permitted to function with precautionary measures in place. The government has increased the number of crew members at a film set from 75 to 100.

However, the ban on suburban electric trains in the state will continue. The restrictions on containment zones will remain in place without any relaxation. Popular tourist spots, research centres, colleges, theatres, museums and amusement parks will remain closed.

09:32 (IST)30 Sep 2020
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown in Tamil Nadu, Tamil Nadu rains and more across Chennai and Tamil Nadu.

District collectors should increase awareness among people on the need to visit hospitals within 24 hours of getting symptoms like fever, breathlessness, fatigue and a loss of taste, he said.

District collectors should step up efforts to further decrease the COVID-19 mortality rate in Tamil Nadu, the CM said on Tuesday. Addressing a review meeting of district collectors on COVID-19 through a virtual link from the Secretariat, Palaniswami flagged the need for more awareness.

READ | Intensify measures to further cut COVID-19 mortality rate, CM tells collectors

District collectors should increase awareness among people on the need to visit hospitals within 24 hours of getting symptoms like fever, breathlessness, fatigue and a loss of taste, he said. “Priority must be given to samples of senior citizens and those with co-morbidities while conducting RT-PCR tests to detect COVID. Test results should be declared expeditiously,” he added.

In a sign that the leadership tussle in All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is to continue, the party failed to nominate a CM candidate for the upcoming 2021 Assembly elections in its executive meeting on Monday.

READ | AIADMK meet: CM name for 2021 state polls on October 7

Addressing reporters after the meet, AIADMK deputy coordinator KP Munusamy said party coordinator Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Palaniswami would together announce the CM candidate on October 7.

Also Read | Anna University bifurcation raises a storm, staff say will undo years of hard work

However, there was no information on the 11-member steering committee, which has been the primary demand of the OPS faction ever since its merger with the party in 2017.

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus September 25, 26 Highlights

