Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus Live Updates: 50% of teachers teaching Class 10-12 to be allowed in schools from Oct 1

According to the order, students of classes 10-12 in government-aided and private schools can come to schools on a voluntary basis and with the written consent of parents. Express Photo: Srinivas K

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus News Live Updates: Effective October 1, students of classes 10 to 12 in Tamil Nadu are permitted to come to their schools on a voluntary basis by following the standard operating procedure (SOP) to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the state government announced Thursday.

The students would be divided into two batches and those placed in the first batch would be allowed to come to school on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, a state government order said. Similarly, the second batch would come to school on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Schools located in containment zones would not be permitted to function and only those located outside hotspots could allow students.

According to the order, students of classes 10-12 in government-aided and private schools can come to schools on a voluntary basis and with the written consent of parents. Further, schools can also call up to 50 per cent of the teachers who are taking classes for Classes 10 to 12.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Thursday reported 5,692 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 5,63,691. With 66 deaths reported in the past 24 hours, the death toll reached 9,076.

In Chennai, 1,089 cases were reported which pushed the city’s overall tally to 1,59,683.