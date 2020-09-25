scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, September 25, 2020
FinCEN Files
Live now

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus Live Updates: 50% of teachers teaching Class 10-12 to be allowed in schools from Oct 1

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus (Covid-19), Lockdown Latest News Live Updates: Schools located in containment zones would not be permitted to function and only those located outside hotspots could allow students.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai | Updated: September 25, 2020 10:11:59 am
Tamil Nadu School, Tamil Nadu Government School, Tamil Nadu Spoken EnglishAccording to the order, students of classes 10-12 in government-aided and private schools can come to schools on a voluntary basis and with the written consent of parents. Express Photo: Srinivas K

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus News Live Updates: Effective October 1, students of classes 10 to 12 in Tamil Nadu are permitted to come to their schools on a voluntary basis by following the standard operating procedure (SOP) to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the state government announced Thursday.

The students would be divided into two batches and those placed in the first batch would be allowed to come to school on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, a state government order said. Similarly, the second batch would come to school on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Schools located in containment zones would not be permitted to function and only those located outside hotspots could allow students.

According to the order, students of classes 10-12 in government-aided and private schools can come to schools on a voluntary basis and with the written consent of parents. Further, schools can also call up to 50 per cent of the teachers who are taking classes for Classes 10 to 12.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Thursday reported 5,692 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 5,63,691. With 66 deaths reported in the past 24 hours, the death toll reached 9,076.

In Chennai, 1,089 cases were reported which pushed the city’s overall tally to 1,59,683.

Live Blog

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus (COVID-19) Live Updates: Catch the latest news and updates in Chennai and other cities as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown in Tamil Nadu, unlock 4 and more through the day. Follow updates in Tamil on our IE Tamil blog. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news

10:11 (IST)25 Sep 2020
CBI carries out searches in TN in cash-for-votes case during 2019 elections

The CBI is carrying out searches at multiple locations in Tamil Nadu in connection with a cash-for-votes case during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, officials said Thursday.

The central agency has taken over the investigation from the state police, they said. The case was probed by Income Tax department and local police, they added.

Read more

10:10 (IST)25 Sep 2020
NTA NEET 2020: Check cut-off, admission process for colleges in Tamil Nadu

Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Tamil Nadu will be releasing the NEET cut-off 2020 of Tamil Nadu. The cut-off for 15 per cent all India quota (AIQ) seats in government colleges will be released by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The cut-off for 85 per cent state quota seats in government colleges and 100 per cent seats in private medical/ dental colleges of the state will be declared by DME, Tamil Nadu.

Since the NEET 2020 cut-off for Tamil Nadu will be declared during the counselling process, candidates can meanwhile refer to the previous years’ cut-off to have an idea about their admission chances in MBBS/ BDS courses.

Read more

10:08 (IST)25 Sep 2020
Class 10-12 students allowed to return to schools from Oct 1

Effective October 1, students of classes 10 to 12 in Tamil Nadu are permitted to come to their schools on a voluntary basis by following the standard operating procedure (SOP) to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the state government announced Thursday.

The students would be divided into two batches and those placed in the first batch would be allowed to come to school on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, a state government order said. Similarly, the second batch would come to school on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Schools located in containment zones would not be permitted to function and only those located outside hotspots could allow students.

The government has made it clear that assemblies, sports or other events that can lead to overcrowding must be strictly avoided, the order said. Thermal screening, wearing face masks, social distancing and disinfecting the school premises must be followed. Instead of biometric attendance for teachers or staff, alternative arrangements for contactless attendance should be made, the order said.

Read more

09:44 (IST)25 Sep 2020
123 flights to fly between Chennai and major cities

A total of 123 flights will be operated between Chennai and major cities, with 61 arrivals and 62 departures scheduled at the Chennai International Airport today.

09:41 (IST)25 Sep 2020
Power to be suspended in parts of Chennai today

Tangedco has announced a powercut in parts of Chennai today from 9 am to 2 pm to carry out maintenance work.

Here are the affected areas:

  • Thiruverkadu: Puliambedu, Noombal Road, Rajesh Garden, Devi Nagar, Bakyalakshmi Nagar, Aravind Eye Care, Susainagar and Judge Colony.
09:23 (IST)25 Sep 2020
Kin of patients to be tested at doorstep: S P Velumani

To check the spread of COVID-19 in Coimbatore, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to launch a door-to-door testing programme for the kin of patients tested positive for the virus, Minister for Municipal Administration, Rural Development, and Implementation of Special Programme, S P Velumani said.

The minister said that 20 mobile testing vehicles will be used for this campaign. The vehicles will have a lab technician, a nurse and a health worker, he said during a review meeting of COVID-19 situation with senior officials of various departments in Coimbatore.

Read more

09:19 (IST)25 Sep 2020
5,692 fresh cases, 66 deaths reported

Tamil Nadu Thursday reported 5,692 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 5,63,691. With 66 deaths reported in the past 24 hours, the death toll reached 9,076. A total of 90,607 samples tests were done by RT-PCR today.

On Thursday, as many as 5,470 persons were discharged, taking the number of recovered patients to 5,08,210. There are 46,405 active cases in the state.

In Chennai, 1,089 cases were reported which pushed the city’s overall tally to 1,59,683. Other neighbouring districts of Thiruvallur (265), Chengalpattu (299) and Kancheepuram (196) reported 760 COVID-19 cases. Coimbatore, with 642 cases, recorded the second-highest tally of cases in the state today. In Salem (311) and Cuddalore (250) cases continue to surge.

Read more

09:18 (IST)25 Sep 2020
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown in Tamil Nadu and more across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

As per Anbalagan's proposal, while the parent institute will be renamed as Anna Technological and Research University, the institute under which all the state engineering colleges will be affiliated will be called Anna University.

Amid protests against the bifurcation of Chennai’s Anna University, members of the Anna University Teachers Association (AUTA) have written to Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit seeking his appointment to discuss the issue.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu COVID-19 wrap: Class 10-12 students allowed to return to schools from Oct 1

The AUTA and the vice chancellor of Anna University have also written to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and state minister for Higher Education, K P Anbalagan against the bifurcation.

READ | Anna University bifurcation raises a storm, staff say will undo years of hard work

Voicing their dissent, AUTA members have been protesting since Monday. Wearing black badges, AUTA said that the bifurcation will undo all the hard work that had gone into making Anna University a reputed institute of learning in Chennai.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami seeks more funds to fight pandemic

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking why there has been no representation from Tamil Nadu and other southern states in the 16-member expert panel constituted to study the origin and evolution of India’s ancient culture.

Also Read | Sasikala writes to Bengaluru prison officials, requests not to reveal details of her release

The panel has been set up to study “the origin and evolution of Indian culture dating back to around 12,000 years ago”, Union Culture Minister Prahlad Patel had told the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session.

READ | Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi writes to PM Modi over non-representation in cultural panel

“While it’s welcome move to deepen our understanding of our country’s rich and varied cultural roots, the composition of the committee itself is a matter of deep concern,” wrote Palanisami.

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus September 23, 24 Highlights

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd