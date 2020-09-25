Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus Live Updates: 50% of teachers teaching Class 10-12 to be allowed in schools from Oct 1

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus News Live Updates: Effective October 1, students of classes 10 to 12 in Tamil Nadu are permitted to come to their schools on a voluntary basis by following the standard operating procedure (SOP) to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the state government announced Thursday.
The students would be divided into two batches and those placed in the first batch would be allowed to come to school on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, a state government order said. Similarly, the second batch would come to school on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Schools located in containment zones would not be permitted to function and only those located outside hotspots could allow students.
According to the order, students of classes 10-12 in government-aided and private schools can come to schools on a voluntary basis and with the written consent of parents. Further, schools can also call up to 50 per cent of the teachers who are taking classes for Classes 10 to 12.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Thursday reported 5,692 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 5,63,691. With 66 deaths reported in the past 24 hours, the death toll reached 9,076.
In Chennai, 1,089 cases were reported which pushed the city’s overall tally to 1,59,683.
The CBI is carrying out searches at multiple locations in Tamil Nadu in connection with a cash-for-votes case during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, officials said Thursday.
The central agency has taken over the investigation from the state police, they said. The case was probed by Income Tax department and local police, they added.
Read more
Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Tamil Nadu will be releasing the NEET cut-off 2020 of Tamil Nadu. The cut-off for 15 per cent all India quota (AIQ) seats in government colleges will be released by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The cut-off for 85 per cent state quota seats in government colleges and 100 per cent seats in private medical/ dental colleges of the state will be declared by DME, Tamil Nadu.
Since the NEET 2020 cut-off for Tamil Nadu will be declared during the counselling process, candidates can meanwhile refer to the previous years’ cut-off to have an idea about their admission chances in MBBS/ BDS courses.
Read more
Effective October 1, students of classes 10 to 12 in Tamil Nadu are permitted to come to their schools on a voluntary basis by following the standard operating procedure (SOP) to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the state government announced Thursday.
The students would be divided into two batches and those placed in the first batch would be allowed to come to school on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, a state government order said. Similarly, the second batch would come to school on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Schools located in containment zones would not be permitted to function and only those located outside hotspots could allow students.
The government has made it clear that assemblies, sports or other events that can lead to overcrowding must be strictly avoided, the order said. Thermal screening, wearing face masks, social distancing and disinfecting the school premises must be followed. Instead of biometric attendance for teachers or staff, alternative arrangements for contactless attendance should be made, the order said.
Read more
A total of 123 flights will be operated between Chennai and major cities, with 61 arrivals and 62 departures scheduled at the Chennai International Airport today.
Tangedco has announced a powercut in parts of Chennai today from 9 am to 2 pm to carry out maintenance work.
Here are the affected areas:
To check the spread of COVID-19 in Coimbatore, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to launch a door-to-door testing programme for the kin of patients tested positive for the virus, Minister for Municipal Administration, Rural Development, and Implementation of Special Programme, S P Velumani said.
The minister said that 20 mobile testing vehicles will be used for this campaign. The vehicles will have a lab technician, a nurse and a health worker, he said during a review meeting of COVID-19 situation with senior officials of various departments in Coimbatore.
Read more
Tamil Nadu Thursday reported 5,692 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 5,63,691. With 66 deaths reported in the past 24 hours, the death toll reached 9,076. A total of 90,607 samples tests were done by RT-PCR today.
On Thursday, as many as 5,470 persons were discharged, taking the number of recovered patients to 5,08,210. There are 46,405 active cases in the state.
In Chennai, 1,089 cases were reported which pushed the city’s overall tally to 1,59,683. Other neighbouring districts of Thiruvallur (265), Chengalpattu (299) and Kancheepuram (196) reported 760 COVID-19 cases. Coimbatore, with 642 cases, recorded the second-highest tally of cases in the state today. In Salem (311) and Cuddalore (250) cases continue to surge.
Read more
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown in Tamil Nadu and more across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.